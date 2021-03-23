The Clock is Ticking: How we’ll eradicate TB by 2030

TB screening

Medics prepare a patient for TB screening at Magadi Catholic Church in Manyatta slums in Kisumu County on March 17, 2021.

.

By  Eric Kneedler

Chargé d’Affaires

US Embassy, Nairobi

What you need to know:

  • Kenya has made significant progress despite formidable challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • But the fear of contracting the virus has discouraged many from visiting health facilities even if they display TB symptoms.

Tuberculosis (TB) killed 1.4 million people in 2019 — more than HIV and malaria combined. World leaders committed to eradicate it by 2030. This World TB Day, the theme “The Clock is Ticking” reminds us that we have under a decade to eradicate the deadliest infectious disease.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.