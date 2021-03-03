How we can use vaccine to beat Covid-19

The United Kingdom has set June 21 as the date for the ultimate abrogation of Covid-19-inspired legal strictures on social contact and a final return to normalcy, bar a spike in infections.

In Kenya, infections are soaring, amid fears of a third wave and newer, more dangerous Covid-19 strains. Methinks Kenyans dropped their guard just as the curve was flattening or the pandemic is being underfought.

Yesterday morning, the country received 1.02 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, the first batch of the 4.1 million doses expected in the interim, with the importation of 24 million doses planned.

The vaccine, whose arrival through the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax) facility prioritises frontline workers — including healthcare workers, security personnel and teachers — targets 1.25 million Kenyans in the first phase of vaccination. Phase two will target 9.76 million Kenyans over 50 and those with comorbidity. About 4.9 million others will be targeted in the third phase.

However, unless Kenyans are equipped with the relevant information, their otherwise crucial role in the vaccination point of the war on the coronavirus disease could be negated — with disastrous results.

That includes the question of who is most vulnerable and at the greatest risk of contracting the disease and, unfortunately, dying from it and, thus, most deserving of vaccination priority, where the vaccine is to be found and administered from, and whether the vaccine is administered pro bono and how much it costs at private facilities.

Handling the vaccine

Kenyans should also know that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been scientifically found to be only up to 75 per cent efficacious against Covid-19 and ineffective against variants of the coronavirus.

But the success of the immunisation programme will mostly depend not only on healthcare workers’ ability to handle and administer the vaccine, but also store it. From the main depots, the drug will follow the existing distribution channels from the national to sub-county level. At least 479 hospitals — from level five to two — have been selected to dispense the vaccine. Among them, 195 are private.

Upon arrival at JKIA, vaccine consignments were transported to the Central Vaccines Stores in Kitengela, to be, subsequently, ferried to the nine regional depots — in Nyeri, Meru, Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kakamega, Kisumu and Garissa.

More than 1,298,838 Kenyans have been tested for Covid-19 with an official death toll of 1,856 so far. The government owes Kenyans a clear, workable and realistic course of action against this invisible enemy. But wananchi also owe themselves the acme of cooperation, vigilance and patriotism.

It appears though that, this far, our collective behaviour only admits of the sense in these words of Lord Chesterfield: “Advice is seldom welcome; and those who want it the most always like it the least.”