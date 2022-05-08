How we can use economic data to achieve Vision 2030

Economic Survey 2022 shows that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 7.5 per cent, supported by the growth of manufacturing by (6.9 per cent), wholesale and retail trade (7.9 per cent), real estate at 6.7 (per cent) and financial/insurance services (12.5 per cent), among others.

This GDP success means that by growing the economy by a mere 2.5 per cent more, Kenya can reach the 10 per cent growth targeted under Vision 2030.

Five aspects stand out from the survey, which must be aligned to Vision 2030. First, the dipping of private sector employment should be reversed.

This is because under the economic blueprint, the bulk of investments and financing (70 per cent) of projects should be done by the sector. The private sector should build on the developed infrastructure and the other enabling environment by the government to create more jobs and employment opportunities.

Secondly, only the top five counties contributed to 47 per cent of GDP. At 27.5 per cent, there are concerns about Nairobi’s contribution, which has stagnated at this level yet it has a potential of contributing up to 60 per cent. There is need to leverage on urbanisation – globally, 80 per cent of any country’s GDP is generated in urban areas – and so devolution should be leveraged to generate more wealth and achieve 50 per cent urbanisation as envisioned in Vision 2030.

Thirdly, university loans declined, which saw 34,531 students miss out. To achieve Vision 2030 labour force goals let’s introduce innovative education financing options such as use of diaspora bonds, alumni associations, research programmes and consultancy and social impact bonds, among others.

Fourthly, we are still producing expensive thermal power, which rose to 67 per cent. But there are signs that production of green energy like wind and solar is on the rise.

The survey also had five good results that must be strengthened. Enrolment in technical and vocational training for diploma and certificates increased by 22 per cent. Let us encourage this trend to increase availability of key skills to support manufacturing and industrialisation.

Savings in Saccos grew to Sh540.5 billion, of which Sh523 billion was advanced as loans. Let us leverage the Sacco movement to increase investment, housing and education, among others.

The national cake grew to Sh12.1 trillion from 10.8 trillion. Vision 2030 requires that more Kenyans help to build the economy by being gainfully employed, including through self-employment.

The growth in manufacturing should be built on through friendly tax regimes, import substitution and protection of local industries. Lastly, the construction sector grew by 6.6 per cent through growth in construction of roads using the public private partnerships (PPPs).

To achieve vision 2030, more PPPs that introduce efficiency, technology, capital and managerial capabilities should be utilised.