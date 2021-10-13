How we can make Kenya benefit from South-South Cooperation window

Raychelle Omamo and Macharia Kamau

Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Raychelle Omamo (right), Principal Secretary in the ministry Macharia Kamau.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  John Kakonge

What you need to know:

  • There is no clear, generally agreed definition of what South-South Cooperation includes.
  • Many developing country governments have negotiated bilateral cooperation agreements in several areas.

The concept of South-South Cooperation (SSC) is not widely recognised or understood by most citizens of developing countries, although they are meant to be its beneficiaries. Its purpose is to promote trade and the exchange of resources, technology and knowledge between developing countries in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America — the “South”.

