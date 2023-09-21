How we can improve balance of payments

Kenya’s overall balance of payments has fluctuated over the years to stand at a Sh127.8 billion deficit in the first quarter of this year. That is attributable to the running current account deficit and the high cost of debt servicing as the shilling depreciated against the dollar. Notably, 66.8 per cent of external debt is denominated in the dollar.

The import bill has increased. The government should reduce the fiscal deficit and restore economic stability to improve the balance of payments.

Kenya’s debt stock has been on the rise over the years, mainly due to a widening fiscal deficit coupled with increased debt servicing costs. Its debt stood at Sh9.9 trillion as of August, or 68.4 per cent of GDP and 18.4 per cent points above the IMF-recommended threshold of 50.0 per cent for developing nations. That has led to a decline in the gross reserves as it necessitates a drawdown in the reserves.

The government should improve exports while lowering the import value. First, it should shift from over-reliance on traditional exports such as tea, horticulture and coffee, through diversification in promoting value-added processing and manufacturing to increase export revenue.

Incentives and subsidies

Let it encourage exports and produce by actively engaging in trade pacts favourable to Kenya. It can also provide export incentives and subsidies to make our products competitive.

Secondly, support small-scale farmers with improved agricultural technology, quality inputs and access to credit.

Thirdly, create an attractive environment for foreign investors by improving regulatory transparency. Target key investment sectors of global interest—like renewable energy and Sustainable Energy Development Goals (SEDG)—and make it favourable.

Fourth, encourage domestic production of goods and services that are currently imported by promoting local industries for them.

Lastly, improve the balance of payments position is a complex and long-term process that requires careful planning, monitoring and policy implementation.