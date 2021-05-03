How we can help to end the rape culture

Sexual violence

The most common forms of GBV are physical assault, rape/attempted rape, murder, sexual offences, defilement, grievous harm, physical abuse, child marriages, psychological torture and child neglect.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Anna Mutavati

UN Women Kenya Representative

What you need to know:

  • Our societies have normalised sexual violence to the extent that it can be a point of humour or a joke. 
  • Action must be collective, decisive, and inclusive if we are to get closer to a more equal world.

Every time you hear a survivor’s story: Listen. Believe. Support.
As Covid-19 persists, so does violence against women and girls. Gender-based violence (GBV) spreads like a disease, and will continue thriving if we stay silent.

