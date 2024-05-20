How tree planting fuels pollution

Guilty as charged is the verdict I passed on self since ignorance is no defence! The mind was devoid of illumination—until the provocative directive by the no-nonsense lady Nancy, in the morning of planting 150 trees of silky oak (Grevillea robusta): “Remember to carry a matchbox to burn the papers. I dislike the sight of litter from the wrappers!”

I could not remember the management I employed to similar wrappers the previous year of tree-planting. Kenya banned plastic bags in August 2017 with some 80 per cent success in enforcement. But it’s no secret that discarded plastics persistently remain in the environment, translating to multifaceted pollution of water, soil, animals and air.

The campaign to plant 15 billion trees by 2032 to increase the forest cover in our motherland, thus mitigating adverse effects of climate change like flash floods and high temperatures, is noble. Yet there is a deafening silence on management of plastic tree wrappers used at the nursery stage.

Ponder this: Are the seedling pots in nurseries made of plastic? If yes, are the plastics within the harmless range? If no, why are they allowed? If yes, what will be the extent of environmental pollution by the time of realising the 15 billion-tree dream?

I may not be an environmental expert but I put forward my plea for serious consideration of a parallel campaign or action by the authorities to manage plastic wrappers from the trees being planted. A holistic approach is significant in combating climate change effects lest it remains a moving target.