How Treasury snubbed Parliament resolutions in finalising the budget

The budget-making process in Kenya is a cycle that is broadly classified into four stages namely, formulation, approval, implementation and audit or evaluation.

The formulation stage runs for 10 months — begins in July and ends in April of the next calendar year under the Treasury Cabinet secretary.

The approval stage runs between May-June and is a function of the National Assembly. The third stage is the implementation of the approved budget over 12 months, it commences on July 1 to June 30 of the next calendar year after which audit by the Office of the Auditor-General sets in for six months from July 1 to December 31.

The budget cycle never stops and at any given time at least two stages of the process are happening simultaneously but for different fiscal years. For example, in this month, budget implementation and approval for financial years (FY) 2020/21 and 2021/22 will be happening while in July three stages will be live, that is, formulation for the financial year 2022/23, implementation for 2021/22 and audit for 2020/21. April, therefore, marks a significant moment in Kenya’s budget calendar.

Sh610 billion

The Public Finance Management Act 2012 requires the Treasury secretary, the chief registrar of the Judiciary, and the accounting officer for the Parliamentary Services to submit to the National Assembly the estimates of revenues and expenditures for their respective institutions for the next financial year by April 30.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, on Thursday in compliance with this provision presented a Sh3.63 trillion budget for the FY 2021/22 to Parliament for approval.

A review of the budget shows apparent disregard by Mr Yatani of several resolutions the Parliament passed in early last month.

The National Assembly approved a budget ceiling of Sh3.02 trillion compared to Sh3.63 trillion the Treasury submitted, which is higher by Sh610 billion.

The Treasury has indicated that this additional spending would be for public debt repayment.

Another resolution the CS ignored is on size of the fiscal deficit. The fiscal deficit arises when planned expenditure exceeds targeted revenue.

Being conscious of the current debt crisis, the MPs sought to contain the Treasury’s spending appetite. It passed a resolution that any increase of the fiscal deficit including grants by the Treasury beyond Sh930 billion or 7.5 per cent of gross domestic product or whichever is lower will not be approved by Parliament.

The Treasury indicates that it will generate Sh 2 trillion in revenue — Sh1.78 trillion from taxes and Sh263 billion from ministerial Appropriations in Aid (AIA), leaving a fiscal balance of around Sh1.6 trillion which is almost twice the figure the National Assembly allowed.

The MPs further resolved that more than half of the fiscal balance be financed from foreign sources. On contrary, the Treasury says it will finance the fiscal balance of up to 70 per cent from the domestic market.

Excessive government borrowing from the domestic market risks denying small businesses and households’ credit because the banks will prefer lending to the government.

All eyes are on the MPs as they consider the proposed budget for approval. The big question for now is will the National Assembly reject or just rubberstamp what the Treasury has submitted?

The targeted tax revenue of Sh1.78 trillion is overly ambitious in the current situation in which Covid-19 has severely affected businesses and jobs. It is unrealistic to generate higher revenues than pre-Covid revenues without imposing higher taxes.

The Treasury should resist the temptations of imposing additional taxes to already overburdened Kenyans and businesses.

Additional taxes in the pandemic era would reduce the disposable income of households and businesses, reducing the aggregate demand and spur job losses.

The government should pursue expansionary fiscal policies through cuts in tax rates while increasing its spending to boost consumption for economic recovery.

The National Assembly should reject the Treasury bid to expand government expenditure from a ceiling of Sh3 trillion to Sh3.6 trillion as well as maintain a fiscal deficit of Sh930 billion or 7.5 per cent of GDP, whichever is lower.