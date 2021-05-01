How Treasury snubbed Parliament resolutions in finalising the budget

Ukur Yatani

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  John Juma Nyangi

Head of Research

Institute of Public Finance-Kenya

The budget-making process in Kenya is a cycle that is broadly classified into four stages namely, formulation, approval, implementation and audit or evaluation.

