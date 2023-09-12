How training, technology can boost paediatric cardiac care

Few battles in medicine are as noble as those being fought against congenital heart defects (CHD) in children. These tiny, fragile hearts present a challenge that requires extreme precision and skill.

While progress has been made in the fight against CHD, one critical aspect requires our continued attention: Honing the expertise of medical practitioners. By strengthening training and technical capacity, we bridge the gap between good intentions and remarkable breakthroughs, propelling paediatric cardiac healthcare to unprecedented heights.

The stakes are enormous. Congenital heart defects affect almost one per cent of newborn children worldwide. The Ministry of Health acknowledges that there is little data on CHD prevalence in Kenya but an estimated 10,000 children are born yearly with heart disease.

These young patients require interventions that only skilled hands and knowledgeable minds can provide. Strides are continually being made in increasing the numbers of these hands and minds, with efforts in local surgical training already bearing fruits and programs for local paediatric cardiology about to start germinating.

There are skilled paediatric cardiac surgeons and cardiologists in the country. However, the demand for these experts is a long way from being met — especially considering the skill and expertise learning curve is steep, given the labyrinthine complexities of paediatric cardiac care.

Advancement of medical technology

This is where aggressive investment in training can make all the difference. By providing them with deep, specialised knowledge of paediatric cardiology, we empower medical practitioners to take on these complex cases confidently.

Residency and continuing medical education programmes should include paediatric cardiac training. That would provide a well-rounded curriculum that covers the anatomy and physiology of paediatric hearts, the most recent advances in diagnostics and treatments and even communication strategies tailored to young patients and their families.

The rapid advancement of medical technology allows for precise diagnosis and ground-breaking treatments. These tools, ranging from complex imaging methods to minimally invasive surgical and non-surgical instruments, can potentially transform paediatric cardiac care. Nonetheless, they are only effective in capable hands.

Mastering their application is critical. Equipping the medical field with cutting-edge technology and providing hands-on training can ensure that technology is seamlessly integrated into treatment. Furthermore, fostering alliances within and without the sector can help to create solutions tailored to the specific needs of paediatric cardiac patients.

This collaboration enables sharing of skills, equipment and knowledge as well as aid in overcoming financial challenges encountered in care of this patient population. It also produces innovative tools and practical, patient-centric marvels such as equipment and procedures that reduce invasiveness, speed recovery and improve the overall quality of life for young patients and their families.

Upskilling medical professionals

Beyond the practical, however, there is an ethical imperative. Every child deserves the best chance at a healthy life. By investing in training and technology, we uphold this principle in its purest form. The stories of parents seeking superior care for their children should inspire us to make such care the norm rather than the exception. It is about more than just saving lives; it is about nurturing our future and easing families' emotional and financial burdens.

Such investments in technology and training will, indeed, be costly but the benefits far outweigh the costs. Improved outcomes imply fewer complications, shorter hospital stays, and less strain on healthcare systems. Furthermore, advances in paediatric cardiac care reverberate throughout the medical sector, enriching our collective wisdom and competence for the benefit of all.

In recognition of the critical role of training and technology, a few organisations within Kenya are putting commendable time, effort and resources into upskilling medical professionals in paediatric cardiology from diagnosis to treatment. For instance, Gertrude's Children's Hospital opened a cardiac programme in 2014 that has saved 183 lives. And a cardiac surgery simulation lab — the region's first — that it opened earlier this year helps to equip more medics with life-saving skills.

Public awareness alao requires our attention. People who are knowledgeable about the symptoms, risks and treatments available for paediatric cardiac conditions can serve as the first line of defence. By disseminating accurate information, we empower parents and caregivers to seek prompt medical attention and potentially avoid late presentations, where intervention options are limited. In the world of paediatric cardiac care, knowledge can mean the difference between life and death.

It's time to renew our commitment to strengthening cardiac care for children — especially by improving medical practitioners' skills, upgrading the technology they use, and transforming the public into advocates for early intervention. Let us remember that those young hearts deserve the best champions.