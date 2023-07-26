How toothpaste can be a danger to the children

The human body requires several minerals in addition to proteins, carbohydrates and fats to perform essential functions such as influencing nerve function, assisting muscles in working and determining the level of water.

One of the key minerals is fluoride, necessary for maintaining dental health and preventing tooth decay. Found naturally in various water sources, soil and certain foods, it is so important in the body that it also is found in many dental products. But excessive intake during critical periods of tooth and bone development causes fluorosis, which can lead to undesirable effects on teeth and bones.

The condition is most common in areas where the water supply contains naturally high levels of fluoride. Most Kenyans are reliant on water from underground sources, which interacts with fluoride-rich rocks. The Kenya National Oral Health Strategic Plan says this increases the risk of fluorosis, affecting 23.7 per cent of the population with a higher prevalence in children, at 41.4 per cent.

Symptoms vary on the severity of the condition, the most common being barely visible discolouration as streaks or spots on the tooth. Brown discolouration and pitting of the enamel may occur, making the teeth more prone to decay. Excessive fluoride intake can cause skeletal fluorosis, affecting the bones and joints. The pain, stiffness and limited joint mobility lead crippling deformities.

But despite the high levels of fluoride in Kenya’s water supply, fluorosis is preventable. But since its effects cannot be reversed, an appropriate level of fluoride intake must be maintained. The WHO recommends 1.5 milligrammes of fluoride per litre and there are options for its removal.

Fluorosis prevention entails maintaining an appropriate level of fluoride intake to promote dental health while avoiding excessive exposure. It is critical to check the fluoride content of drinking water on a regular basis to ensure that it is within the optimal range (0.7 to 1.2 mg/L or ppm). Individuals should consider using alternative water sources or fluoride-removal methods if natural fluoride levels in the water are high.

Maintaining a well-balanced diet that includes foods with low fluoride content can help to reduce the risk of excessive fluoride intake from food sources. Fluoride is commonly found in marine fish, black tea and coffee, shellfish and processed foods.

If fluoride supplements are deemed necessary, they should only be taken under the supervision and prescription of a dentist or healthcare professional at the recommended dosage. Besides, regular dental check-ups are critical for monitoring oral health and detecting early signs of fluorosis.

Fluorosis is a dental and skeletal condition that can be avoided through education, proper fluoride monitoring, and informed dental care practices. Understanding the causes, symptoms and preventive measures associated with it allows one to practise good oral hygiene and seek professional advice, hence lifelong dental well-being and overall health.