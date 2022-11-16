How to tame the perennial hunger pangs

Despite many highlands with fertile soils and several permanent rivers, Kenya also has a large area where millions of people are dying of hunger.

In counties like Baringo, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, Marsabit, Samburu, Turkana, Kilifi, Kitui, Isiolo and Pokot, children, women, the elderly and also livestock have been dying due to hunger.

The famine has made younger children suffer from malnutrition-related diseases like marasmus and kwashiorkor and drop out of school.

For a long time, the government and NGOs have tried to give aid in food and clothes to the most affected areas but the situation is getting worse every day. The disaster is digging its roots deeper. We need a lasting solution to it.

Egypt, whose almost 98 per cent of its land is desert, came up with a sustainable idea of utilising the little asset that they had, which is the River Nile. And with this, they were able to tame the desert. Now Egypt is a world leader in farming.

There are many assets that can be utilised to stop the hunger ‘pandemic’ in Kenya. Lake Turkana, a freshwater lake, can be used for irrigation if its water is pumped and people in the dry region use it for farming and drinking.

The problem is that most of the residents of these arid and semi-arid areas are not educated in the way they can do farming. They are pastoralists, and so the government should teach them how to grow crops rather than only rearing livestock, for which they end up dying of hunger.

The government should also lower the price of fertiliser and encourage farmers in the highlands to grow plenty of food, especially grains, and then buy it from them at a fair price and store it for future distribution.

The government should also establish health facilities in the areas to treat and look after children with malnutrition and related diseases.

With such actions, it will be easy to stop perennial hunger.