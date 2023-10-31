How to tackle our national debt problem

Kenya’s debt level has been on the rise due to the continued growth in fiscal deficits, averaging 7.6 per cent of GDP for the past nine financial years, driven by sustained recurrent expenditure and a focus on development projects.

Central Bank of Kenya data show the debt shot to Sh10.2 trillion as of June, from Sh8.6 trillion a year earlier. That increased the debt-to-GDP ratio to 70.2 per cent — up from the 66.7 per cent and 20.1 per cent points higher than the IMF threshold of 50 per cent for developing countries.

Notably, the debt service-to-revenue ratio hit an all-time high of 101.4 per cent. A ratio approaching 50 per cent means almost half of the government’s revenue goes into servicing, which may leave limited fiscal space for public investments, social programmes and other critical government functions.

The situation is worsened by high fiscal deficits and the depreciation of the shilling, by 21.4 per cent on a year-to-date basis, given that 67.1 per cent of our external debt is US dollar-denominated.

Debt management strategy

There’s thus a need for prudent fiscal management and strategic planning to ensure the debt remains sustainable and does not compromise economic prospects. To strike a balance between funding development projects and maintaining debt at manageable levels, there is a need for actionable steps.

First, implement a comprehensive debt management strategy that encompasses short-, medium- and long-term objectives which regularly assess the cost and risk profile of the debt portfolio and prioritise refinancing high-cost debt with lower-cost alternatives to reduce servicing obligations.

Secondly, strengthen the regulatory and supervisory framework for capital markets and improve the efficiency, stability and inclusiveness of the financial sector, especially the markets for stocks, bonds and other securities, to improve capital formation and foreign direct investments (FDIs).

Strengthen tax collection

Also, diversify the economy by encouraging the growth of non-traditional sectors such as technology, agribusiness, manufacturing and renewable energy and implementation of structural reforms to improve the ease of doing business and attract FDI.

Thirdly, high fiscal deficit is attributable to higher growth in expenditure volumes relative to revenue collections, creating the need for excessive borrowing. Hence a need for robust fiscal consolidation through expenditure cuts using austerity measures and limiting capital expenditure to projects with either high social impact or economic rate of return (ERR) and economic benefits outweighing costs.

Fourth, formulate favourable export and manufacturing policies to improve the current account. This will stabilise the exchange rate and halt the increase in foreign-denominated debt amid a depreciating shilling. Strengthen tax collection and administration without hiking the rates, with broader tax base and equitable tax policies that do not disproportionately burden low-income earners.

Lastly, maintain transparency in the utilisation of borrowed funds and ensure loans are allocated to projects with measurable returns. Better governance will help to reduce wastage and corruption levels that resulting in misappropriation of funds .