How to stop the protests by youth

On each side of the Kenyan political spectrum are protesting young people, dissatisfied and hungry for change, jobs and—yes—food. They all have an high school education, some even with a university degree. But the level of unemployment is chocking.

The government is a major employer but the structural adjustment programmes (SAPs) recommended that it keep its wage bill low by hiring fewer workers.

So there were no more new jobs. Job security was removed. Jobs were outsourced and the benefits accrued by the hiring body, not workers.

As a new employee at the Institute for Development Studies, the University of Nairobi, in the early 1990s, we had a storekeeper, record keeper, data entry clerks, interview clerks, typists, cleaners and messengers. By the time I left, all these jobs had been abolished due to technology and cost-cutting.

With globalisation and liberalisation, industries closed down. Thika Town, where I did my research for my master’s thesis, had close to 30 operational industries in 1986 but, by 1990, they succumbed to competition from imports. That was replicated in other towns.

That meant jobs were lost and the graduating youth could not get jobs. The expanding informal sector, where furniture, clothing and household goods were made, was also brought to its knees. Places like Githurai, which had grown from an evolving informal economy also lost jobs.

The thriving furniture industry situated by the roadside was displaced by road upgrades. Kiosks in up-markets neighbourhoods were brought down as security operations were expanded. Cobblers and tailors were displaced by cheap imported second-hand shoes and clothes.

Matatu reforms and requirements for the formalisation of jobs in the industry reduced the ease of entry for youth. One is required to be a member of a sacco and pay a fee. The industry also became very competitive. This also had a bearing on other industries that supported the matatu industry.

Agriculture, which was a net employer, was not spared either. The collapse of global commodity markets of coffee, tea and tobacco affected local production and farmer incomes.

Job losses

Corruption cases such as Goldenberg and Anglo Leasing sent the economy into the doldrums with high inflation, exorbitant exchange rates and job losses. Goods became very expensive and trade difficult. Corruption and nepotism dictated who got a job.

The shift in government policy on education saw the deterioration of village polytechnics as their upgrading into universities narrowed training opportunities for the youth. They were left vulnerable with limited options and opportunities. Education reform led to university courses that were not marketable, worsening the joblessness.

How do we get out of this?

One, take the path of alternative economies. Our current model of economic development is failing us. We should organise our youth into cooperatives as a basis of solidarity economies. Economies are not based on seeking profit but welfare. That is creating employment for many youth.

Cooperatives like Kenya Peasant League, are organised by young people to lobby, learn and farm. They support one another in farming and lobby in bodies such as WTO for better terms of trade, giving visibility to peasant farming. Farmers who have organised themselves as Githunguri Dairy, in milk production and manufacturing and processing of dairy products under the Fresha brand.

The second way is to restore skills and training in polytechnics, linking Jua Kali training with vocational training to upgrade skills and improving the quality of goods. This could, in turn, serve as a basis for industrialisation and job creation, rescuing youth from despair and hopelessness.

The third is addressing corruption. All cases of corruption should be prosecuted and those responsible sternly punishment.

The fourth is lobbying for better terms of trade. How many avocadoes or kilogrammes of coffee can a family sell to buy a $500 (Sh67,000) laptop for their child to participate in the digital revolution, hence international trade? For how long shall we trade in raw materials?

The fifth is to think seriously about the domestic processing of goods. We need to think about the local processing of generic drugs for the domestic and export markets. Mainstreaming the processing and manufacturing at Uhuru Market and Kariobangi would contribute to GDP and create jobs for the angry and hungry unemployed youth.



