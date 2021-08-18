How to stop killer brews

Illicit liquor

David Simatei (left), Senior Assistant Chief for Kibulgeny Location in Soy, Uasin Gishu County, accompanied by Kemei Sitienei, Kamukunji Sub-Location Assistant Chief in the county, count bottles of chang’aa packaged in used second-generation liquor bottles, which were impounded from a suspect at Kamukunji estate in Eldoret town on January 13, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Pascal Mwandambo

Freelance journalist, blogger and publisher

What you need to know:

  • In some parts of the country, youths who should be undertaking constructive engagements have been incapacitated by consumption of bootleg liquor.
  • Following incidents like the recent deaths in Bahati, Nakuru County, security agents go into a knee-jerk reaction, carry out sporadic swoops and arrest a handful of brewers.

For many years, consumption of illicit liquor has killed hundreds of drinkers, blinded many more and turned others into ‘cabbages’. The agencies set up to tackle the menace have done a lot but the issue sticks out like a sore thumb thanks to the craving due to alcohol addiction.

