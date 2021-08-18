How to stop killer brews

For many years, consumption of illicit liquor has killed hundreds of drinkers, blinded many more and turned others into ‘cabbages’. The agencies set up to tackle the menace have done a lot but the issue sticks out like a sore thumb thanks to the craving due to alcohol addiction.

Suffice it to say that, in some parts of the country, youths who should be undertaking constructive engagements have been incapacitated by consumption of bootleg liquor. Others are battling withdrawal symptoms at home and rehabilitation centres.

Following incidents like the recent deaths in Bahati, Nakuru County, security agents go into a knee-jerk reaction, carry out sporadic swoops, arrest a handful of brewers and then the dust settles. However, the bootleg liquor menace will thrive unabated due to rampant corruption among law enforcement agents, whose hands brewers oil to buy protection.

Alcohol addiction

Consumption of illicit brews has been boosted by high prices of beer, putting it beyond the reach of many low-end drinkers, and economic difficulties like those brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

One could argue that alcohol is not an essential commodity like food and, since most of those who take alcoholic drinks are men, an increase in prices does not affect many in the society. But alcohol addiction eventually affects other family members and the society, especially where breadwinners fail to fend for themselves and become a burden. The family is left in dire straits.

While it behoves the government to deal firmly with killer brews, it must also tackle the factors that make the war hard to win. Whatever measures are put in place, people will still look for alcohol to satisfy the urge, some to dull stress and others for leisure.

Besides, the licensed brewers must be innovative and come up with licit drinks that are widely affordable. Such efforts have been partly successful through the manufacture of keg, But keg may soon also be too dear to many due to high taxes.