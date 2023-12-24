Wondering how to stay healthy during the festive season when you are surrounded by delicious food? Here are a few tips for you and your family.

Kenya is a country known for its melting pot of cultures and traditions. Festive seasons are celebrated throughout the year, namely Easter, Ramadhan, Diwali, National holidays, Christmas and New Year.

Family gatherings are almost a 'must' and are always accompanied by lots of food. This just describes how much we love food, especially during festivals.

Although we show our love and appreciation for our loved ones through food, too much can lead to health problems. I put on 5kg in a week' is a common complaint we hear after the festive season. Health is compromised during festive seasons

In addition to excessive food consumption and binge eating during festive seasons, there are a few other reasons health is compromised. Sedentary routines become a norm during the holidays. Unhealthy food, inadequate rest, disrupted routines, and inactivity and no exercise during the holidays, can take a toll on our health if no intentional steps are taken to stay in shape.

A 2017 study on the effects of the holiday season and weight gain found that adults gained 0.4 to 0.9 kg during the Christmas holidays, measured from the last week of November to the first week of January. Although this study is based in the United States, it could probably be applied to Kenyans as well. After all, most, if not all, of our festivities revolve around food, and often unhealthy food.

So how do we stay healthy during the festive season? We have some tips; trust us, it is possible.

Eating healthy during the festive season

With so much food available during the festive season, it can be a challenge to control how much we eat. So here are some tips to help you keep your waistline in check.

1. Look for healthy food alternatives

We all love festive snacks and confectionery. However, most snacks are high in fat and sugar, contributing to weight gain and health problems.

Instead of the usual snacks, there are healthier alternatives. For example, nuts, dates, trail mixes and dried foods are perfect if you like to snack. You can also use honey instead of sugar, brown rice instead of white rice, etc.

2. Practice healthy cooking

We all know that oily, fatty foods are unhealthy. However, a lot of food is fried during the festive season. Sugar and salt are also often added to enhance flavour.

Healthy cooking methods such as baking, roasting, grilling and steaming are good alternatives to frying.

3. Watch your food portions

We can forget how much we eat when we are feeling festive and end up bingeing during the festive season. To avoid overeating, be aware of your food portions.

4. Make your own treats

Commercial festive treats often contain high levels of refined sugar, flour and fat, making them extremely unhealthy. One way to combat this is to make your own cakes, cookies and treats at home, as you can control the amount of sugar in the recipe. You can also use better quality ingredients.

5. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water will keep you hydrated. It also helps to remove toxins from your body. Also, some festive foods contain a lot of salt, so adequate water intake is a must.

6. Avoid eating late at night

We often stay up late during festivals; this usually means that eating continues past our usual dinner time. Dinner and midnight snacks are the norm during these celebrations. However, our metabolism tends to slow down at night, leading to unhealthy weight gain.

7. Limit alcohol and sweet beverages

Alcohol and sweet fizzy drinks are high in calories. Our bodies turn these excess calories into fat if they are not burned off. So it is best to limit or, even better, avoid alcohol and soda.

Choose healthy alternatives such as fresh juices without added sugar, unsweetened coconut water or green tea.

Set aside time for daily exercise

Another way to stay healthy during the festivities is to stay active. Exercise will help you burn off the extra calories from all that festive food and keep you in shape. It also flushes out toxins, improves circulation, boosts immunity to germs and viruses, and releases feel-good endorphins.

1. Work out at home

2. Go for a walk with the family

3. Have a sports match with friends and family

Make sure you get adequate sleep

Although we are likely to stay up late enjoying the festivities during the holidays, our bodies need to get enough rest and sleep. The benefits of getting sufficient sleep include

1. Stronger immune system

2. Maintaining a healthy weight

3. Reduced risk of health problems such as heart disease

4. Improves decision making - preventing accidents and injuries

5. Think better and clearer

6. Improves mood

Remember to take your daily medication if you need to

With all the food, fun, bustle and excitement, it can be easy to forget about your medication. However, if you have a health condition and take daily medication, you need to continue to monitor your health during the festivities. Set an alarm to remind you, and keep your medication in a visible place (such as your bedside table) to avoid missing doses.

Go for your routine check-ups

In addition to watching what you eat, staying active, getting enough rest, and taking your medications, another conscious step you can take to stay healthy is to go for routine check-ups at least once a year at health facilities like The Nairobi West Hospital among others.

Remember to go for your annual health screenings to ensure your general well-being.