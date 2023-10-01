How to silence guns quicker

Having started my law enforcement career in the Anti-Stock Theft Unit, I developed an interest in the management of cattle rustling in North Rift, where the menace has arrested development since Independence.

I can say with some authority that the executive direction and policy consistency witnessed in the past 12 months is, by far, the most decisive in over 20 years.

Governments will occasionally use force to convince criminals that their attempts at crime will not achieve the intended goal or that the response from the authorities will be prohibitively punitive. Whereas, ideally, democratic governments will administer law enforcement through consensus, when criminal acts morph into complex affairs like cattle rustling in northern Kenya, the use of coercive force is also universally known to work.

Where a crime persistently leads to the loss of innocent lives, the destitution of families and the killing of security officers, raising the price of crime higher than deviants are willing to pay is ultimately a legitimate debt democratic governments owe their citizens. Contingency sometimes demands that governments entrench the fear of breaking the law through sustained deterrence action. Cattle rustling in North Rift reached that level a long time ago.

But in jurisdictions where cultural norms and expectations vary, perspectives differ and local political imperatives may override the collective national interest, governments cannot afford to stop at the application of decisive force. Regrettably, what appears as banditry to some is, to others, a communal wealth and culture protection strategy. This explains their politicians’ demand for armed police reservists. To them, it is about existential threats.

Unlike other organised crimes like terrorism and drug trafficking, security and law enforcement officers become legitimate targets not because the rustlers desire war with the government but because they manifest a detestable affront to the communities’ aspirations. Shockingly, loss of life in these combats is not viewed much more differently than the loss felt by a football team’s fans when it loses a match.

Critically, the government has prioritised the mobilisation of these communities into the vision of a prosperous nation governed by the rule of law through the provision of infrastructure, education and other socioeconomic opportunities. Making them appreciate the national point must be a top priority.

The silencing of the raiders is an opportunity to start the painstaking effort to maintain law and order. A good starting point would be a systematic examination of the synopsis of a cattle rustling incident. The National Police Service cannot hope to manage a crime they little understand.

An incident will often take weeks but security services on the ground come to learn of the raid after its execution. Thus the high number of casualties as the raiders will have estimated when and how the security agents are likely to respond. Information gleaned from a systematic examination of this process in several raids would disclose several lines of efforts operation planners can exploit to enhance a whole-of-government approach.

During my time in the field, Administration Police officers attached to local chiefs proved a huge asset in these efforts. With the current advances in ICT, the opportunities to deliver more effectively are not really few—though with a high level of tact, morale, discipline and endurance.

All means must be mobilised to arouse the affected citizens’ enthusiasm to move their communities from a retrogressive practice to futuristic development issues like education, innovation, commerce and other progressive socioeconomic practices.