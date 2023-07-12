How to respond to poisoning at home like a pro

Our children are our most valued possessions and we would do anything to keep them safe. The pleasures of watching them grow up—from helpless bundles of joy who can barely hold their heads up to balls of energy racing about—are limitless.

Their curiosity has no bounds as they discover the world and all its wonders. Unfortunately, until babies have a full awareness of risk, whatever they can get their small swift paws on ends up in their mouth.

Therefore, families devote a significant amount of time and effort on childproofing the home to ensure the children do not inadvertently harm themselves—a practice that diminishes as the youngsters grow older and more self-reliant.

But there is still a chance that older children will injure themselves through no fault of their own. Accidents do happen, even at home. Besides tripping or running into objects, children can get poisoned by mistake. Poisoning is the detrimental effect that occurs when a hazardous chemical is consumed or inhaled or comes into contact with the skin, eye or mucous membranes such as the mouth or nose.

Every home contains a minefield of poisons that may look harmless. We all use prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medications, as well as detergents, insecticides and a variety of other home chemicals. And while adults can detect poisons right away, children may be enticed by them. The achingly delicious smell of fabric softener may be a warning about its toxic nature but, to a toddler, it could be a temptation to sample the liquid. The older youngsters may gulp down a mouthful of a colourless chemical wrongly taking it for clean water.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says acute poisoning kills 45,000 children and youth under 20 every year. Without a doubt, public education can mean the difference between life and death. The symptoms vary with the type of poison, amount consumed and the person’s age and overall health.

More harm than benefit

Early first aid actions may, however, decrease its negative effects. However, some commonly held beliefs about treatment can do more harm than benefit. When a child consumes a toxin, most parents will attempt to induce vomiting. But some compounds, such as bleaches and detergents, will cause even more damage to the throat and mouth lining.

Clothing should be removed immediately and the body properly cleaned. Poisons in the eyes or skin should be rinsed out with clean water as soon as possible. When a poisonous gas is inhaled, the victim should be moved outside or to fresh air. The child should then be taken to hospital to establish the precise treatment for the toxin. Since some poisons require antidotes to mitigate their effects, the container or label should be carried to the hospital to facilitate quicker identification and treatment.

Parents and caregivers must ensure children’s safety by being alert and keeping potentially hazardous substances away from them. A safe house is a healthy home. Possessing some first aid knowledge and abilities can be quite useful in a crisis.