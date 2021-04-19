How to make the transition to next level

The 2020 KCPE examination results have been announced and the KCSE exam is nearing its end. For the candidates to so ably sit their national exams during a global pandemic is an incredible feat. Congratulations!

The candidates are now thinking about the next phase of their lives. For the Standard Eight pupils, it is mostly about joining Form One. But for the Form Fours, it could be joining a vocational training institute, college or university.

Candidates should get into careers that they are passionate about and that which blend with their personality. There are free online personality tests that help to define personalities and give indications of careers that are best suited for each.

They should research widely and make enquiries from people working in their field of interest. Also, think about how the studies will benefit Kenya, as education, training and skills should make society better.

Candidates should then look out for institutions that teach the skills that they want to acquire. If possible, get more information from people who have studied or are studying in their institution of choice. They can also attend education expositions (expos) since representatives of learning institutions offer important information.

Constructive activities

Those who have selected universities and colleges have an opportunity to revise their courses after the KCSE results. Parents and teachers should guide learners in their career choices but must not decide their career paths on their behalf.

For those who would want to study abroad, pick a country and university that you would like to join and look into whether and how they teach the course you want to study. Consider the cost of living, the currency exchange rate to the Kenya shilling (this determines affordability), look out for scholarship opportunities and whether your country of choice allows you to work as you study.

Consider cultural differences, the national language if a non-English-speaking country, the hosts’ reception of foreigners, career opportunities and diplomatic relations with Kenya. Reach out to agencies in Kenya that provide free information, services and guidance on studying abroad.

During the gap period before transitioning to the next level of study, the school leavers should engage in constructive activities such as tree planting, clean-ups, sports and volunteering, possibly in institutions related to their desired career paths. They can also acquire non-academic skills such as baking, public speaking, driving and flower arrangement. These skills can be converted to business ideas.

Have a mind shift and be ready for change. Independence, organisation skills, self-drive and a sense of responsibility are key attributes for successful study. Engage in sports, clubs, societies and other non-academic activities that the institution that you will join offers. Build networks with people and institutions in your desired field; they will come in handy during industrial attachment and career.