How to make EACJ lawyers protocol work

Martha Koome and Nestor Kayobera

Chief Justice and President of Supreme Court Martha Koome receives and East Africa flag from the President of the East African Court of Justice Nestor Kayobera during a strategic plan validation meeting in Nairobi on July 21, 2021. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Donnet Odhiambo

What you need to know:

  • Harmonisation of legal services comes with myriad benefits.
  • There is a need for an oversight body akin to the East African Law Society.

The East African Community (EAC) Common Market Protocol bears opportunities that will increase mobility, practice and income of lawyers. Pursuant to the EAC Treaty, the Committee on Legal Rules and Privileges on October12 tabled a report to the East African Parliament on an oversight activity that proposes the development of a harmonised legal sector in the region.

