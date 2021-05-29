How to lose a whopping Sh2trn in two days

With a larger balance sheet than many banks, one wonders why Archegos wouldn’t be regulated given its exposure to the global financial system.

Photo credit: Kazuhiro Nogi | AFP

By  Adema Sangale

The gospel is told of a God-fearing Christian named Sung Kwook “Bill” Hwang.  The son of a Korean missionary, Bill worked his way up from being a “Tiger cub”, a moniker for an alumnus of the prestigious Tiger Management hedge fund powerhouse. His latest venture and the name of the company he founded in 2013 was Archegos.

