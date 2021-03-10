This is how to ‘live well’ with kidney disease

Unlike previous events, which focused on treatment and prevention of kidney disease, the theme of this year’s World Kidney Day that is being marked today is “Living well with kidney disease”.

Coming from the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), this trope astutely accepts the reality of kidney disease in the world.

Sustainable Development Goal No. 3 seeks healthy lives and wellbeing for all. However, kidney disease is oftentimes buried in the management of other chronic diseases, like diabetes and hypertension.

With the Ministry of Health rolling out programmes to address non-communicable diseases (NCDs), this is the time to spotlight kidney disease.

Dialysis machines

A study in Kericho County in 2017 showed that, of every 10 patients admitted in hospital, seven had chronic kidney disease; a similar one at Kenyatta National Hospital showed there were four to five.

Provision of dialysis machines in every Level 5 hospital has enabled many kidney patients to access the much-needed haemodialysis services. The challenge is the ever-increasing shortage of renal nurses, dietitians, nephrologists and other specialists.

The waiting list of patients in desperate need of dialysis grows longer against a limited supply of manpower and equipment.

Understandably, haemodialysis machines are expensive to buy and maintain. And this is where diplomacy comes in. For instance, the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) disposes of haemodialysis machines after a specified length of time.

Nairobi must take advantage of the recently signed bilateral trade agreement with the UK to bring these machines and others into the country.

Medical equipment

One may argue against second-hand machines. But more than three-quarters of all medical equipment in Kenya and other developing countries is actually refurbished. But they undergo several processes in the deft and nimble hands of biomedical engineers to ensure that they are suitable for use.

The other approach is having dedicated kidney clinics in every Level 5 hospital. Combining kidney and NCD clinics sometimes blurs the medical management line. Diabetes and high blood pressure may be the leading causes of chronic kidney disease but there are issues like polycystic kidney disease, which must be addressed in a renal clinic.

Among the challenges nurses in renal units in Kenya face is that patients do not know why they are put on dialysis. Most take offense when they realise that dialysis in chronic kidney disease is lifetime treatment. Some get into depression and, sadly, others stop dialysis altogether leading to death.

Most patients report to the emergency departments in a critical condition. But dialysis need not be an emergency. The need for a kidney transplant need not come as a surprise. The knowledge gap is mainly due to lack of dedicated kidney disease educators both in hospitals and in the community.