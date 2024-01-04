How to get a job in 2024

Landing a decent job is the dearest New Year’s resolution, especially among recent graduates. Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data show you will be competing with at least 800,000 youth who enter the labour force yearly.

The reality of unemployment pushes many into depression and related mental health issues. But even as a recent graduate, embrace a growth mindset and thrive in the competitive job market. The job hunt requires that you be flexible, teachable and open to ideas. Start by subscribing to job email alerts. Tools like Google Alerts will crawl the internet and share daily job openings.

Besides writing an attractive CV, create a professional LinkedIn profile. Here, showcase your school projects and network with recruiters and head-hunters and professionals in your industry. That can help you to get direct referrals, learn first-hand when jobs are advertised and stay updated with industry trends and employers’ preferences.

Develop an elevator pitch and constantly practise it. Start by thinking like an employer. Look at sample job listings, find out what employers are looking for, such as skills, and develop an elegant pitch. Responsible use of the many artificial intelligence (AI) tools can help to frame your pitch by giving live feedback.

Practising the most-asked interview questions will help you to gain confidence. Let the interviewer find you prepared, articulate and ready for the job.

Lastly, overcome the imposter syndrome. You may doubt yourself or even be intimidated by job titles and corporate jargon. Challenge negative thoughts and be self-aware. What’s the worst that can happen? We all start somewhere; you’ll find your flow.