How to enjoy the holidays despite tough situation

At year-end, people are getting together, exchanging gifts, eating together and feeling joyous. It’s time for long-distance trips, shopping and cooking extravagant meals. It takes long to prepare for the year’s happiest holiday.

However, the 2023 year-end holidays will probably have less serious celebrations in more ways than one as consumers reduce gifts, discretionary spending and celebratory food and drink in an effort to pay off mounting expenditures related to the high cost of living.

Kenya has had significant inflation since last year: The rate for the year ended June was 8.7 per cent on average with a peak of 9.6 per cent in October last year. This has been the highest rate on record since 2017. The government has pledged to keep inflation at 2.5 per cent points above or below the five per cent mark.

The disparity between the rich and poor is increasingly wide with almost 70 per cent of families living in chronic vulnerability due to high cost of living, food insecurity and illnesses. Higher-income consumers are resilient but it is difficult for brands and retailers to capture the spending of low- to mid-income consumers, the majority.

Retailers and brands are having to compete more fiercely for the consumer’s eye by modifying their marketing tactics to increase sales amid declining demand.

With consumer confidence and spending severely damaged by the unaffordable cost of living, brands and retailers will need to change tack. For consumers to have a joyful holiday season with limited resources, they should not shop without a budget and shopping list. Concentrate on giving modest yet meaningful gifts.

Choose a gift that has sentimental value for your loved one rather than one just based on its monetary worth. You may write how much you value the person in your life in a passionate card accompanying the gift.

Consider making your own food or presents that are environment-friendly and can help you to save money while demonstrating your compassion. Should you not have enough money to afford gifts for everyone, you can do a “Secret Santa” and exchange gifts.

Avoid buying expensive gifts because you feel competitive or the persons you are gifting have high expectations of you. Commit your funds to only what is important, having made payments in advance for bills that are coming up at the beginning of the new year—such as school fees, insurance, rent and transport.

But not all is dull and grim. Be grateful and keep a gratitude journal. Look back at the year that has been and register appreciation for the rains, good health, family, friends, neighbours, safety, studies and all the many things that worked out right. Look back at what did not work in 2023 and make realistic plans for adjustment. March into 2024 with a solid plan and hope for great times ahead—no matter how bleak things look right now.

Happy New Year!



