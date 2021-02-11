How to end political chaos at funerals

In the recent weeks, there have been reported disturbing incidents of political violence in the country. The most recent one was witnessed between MPs Silvanus Osoro and Simba Arati at the funeral service of Kisii Deputy Governor’s father.

Cases of violence involving young politicians, who also serve as foot soldiers of political kingpins, in their attempt at pleasing their political masters have come across very dangerous. They must not only be challenged but also punished.

Other incidents occurred at Githurai, Burma Market and Matungu, amounting to growing political intolerance towards the 2022 elections.

While we look up to the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to crack the whip, there are possible mitigation measures.

One, NCIC can monitor social media posts and profile their authors for prosecution. Two, the bereaved family can strictly insist that no political speeches are allowed at a funeral ceremony. Whether the politician participated in the funeral arrangements or not, they should not speak at the function.

Three, as the gatekeeper of the mass media consumption and societal morals, the media can give the immature political acts a blackout. If there is live coverage, streaming can be stopped the moment politicians misbehave.

Four, the Church can run the funeral programme effectively by giving no room for political outbursts. A programme full of praise and worship songs and hymns thanking God for the life of the deceased, Scripture reading and prayers for the bereaved are enough.

Fifth, village administrators can firmly rebuke and stop any misbehaviour in their locality.

Finally, in cases where political party leaders are in attendance, and if they must speak, then it is prudent for only the party leader or the most senior politician present to speak and only acknowledge the presence of their juniors.

This may sound unpopular but can help to end political intolerance at funeral ceremonies.

