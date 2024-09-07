How to curb deadly road crashes across the country

The current wave of road accidents is a cause of concern for all Kenyans and urgent preventive measures need to be taken while previous recommendations should be fully implemented immediately.

As a senior citizen, a Public Service Vehicle operator and road safety crusader of many decades, my view is that it is high time we put to practice the principle that Road Safety is a Collective Responsibility for all if we are to reduce the number of accidents.

Accidents don’t just happen but are caused by road users in various circumstances. According to various research findings, at least 85 per cent of the road crashes are due to human error.

After close observation for years, I usually strongly challenge the main actors in the road safety space — whether government or private — and at the same time offer possible solutions to streamline and inculcate best practices. A first step is to end the blame game by various players and work together to save lives.

I commend the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) for often carrying out road safety awareness campaigns targeting Matatu Saccos and companies whenever called upon.

However, there is need to upscale and diversify such efforts. An adequately funded regulator should formally involve road safety crusaders across the country in their campaigns with clear terms of reference and expected outcomes. This is particularly effective along the major corridors with notorious black spots.

Surveillance mechanism

The campaigns should be verifiable and measurable with regular monitoring and evaluation. These non-state actors will have a wide target, including to the pedestrians, who are some of the biggest casualties.

Second, there is need to be more innovative and think outside the box. For example, NTSA should now move away from the current short stint annual road service licence and adopt issuing five-year licences to PSV Saccos and companies as operators.

This has to come with stringent terms and conditions for those with such licences.

There should be depots, effective PSV regular service garages, crew and other support staff, including those involved in training.

Most important, there should be a surveillance mechanism — that is, PSV operations routine inspectors — and a rescue system.

Once NTSA introduces this model, its role remains purely a regulator to regularly audit the level of compliance by the licensed PSV operators. This is a transport service contract model.

Third, special training for the PSV crew is mandatory, as the buses ferry humans hence a lot of care is needed. A standard curriculum to this effect must be developed and issued to available accredited driving schools in the country. Aspects like defensive driving skills should be mandatory.

In regard to the Matatu operators, once issued with transport service contract, it will be their obligation to oversee that all the requirements are met and complied with as part of their performance. Remember no government globally trains corporate employees, it’s upon you as the operator to train or employ professional trained PSV crew for the best outcomes. In addition, refresher short courses are essential.

Road safety rules

Trucks and other heavy commercial vehicles have their own peculiar challenges and omissions which we believe NTSA and investors are addressing. These include basic safety measures such as moving stalled vehicles off the road.

There is also urgent need to train Boda boda riders on road safety rules and regulations. Compliance for this category of road users should be similar to other motorists.

The traffic laws enforcement by the police along our roads is crucial and needs serious commitment. Unlicensed motor vehicles and those that are not roadworthy should not be allowed on our roads irrespective of their ownership. Traffic officers deployed in different areas in counties should also uphold their integrity and do their duties accordingly, bribery and intimidating motorists should be stopped and severely punished.

Constant and regular traffic Police Patrol units should be enhanced to check on notorious motorist and those involved in behaviours that endanger their own lives and those of others.

I believe that if the authorities and road users turn to professionalism and discipline, there will be fewer road accidents.

Finally, members of the public who occasionally need to hire PSV Services, it’s advisable for them to contact drivers who are conversant to the roads terrain of their sort destinations.

As for the roads agencies, it is crucial to regularly maintain our infrastructure efficiently, including road signage. Timely alerts to motorists and other road users on risky conditions are also important.

It is high time every road user effectively plays their part in keeping our roads safe.