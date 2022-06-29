How to curb AMR in under-five children

An unprecedented increase in antimicrobial resistance (AMR) cases globally threatens to reverse the achievements of modern medicine. Its biggest driver is the use of antimicrobials, which leads to selective pressure among the microbes to survive the effect of the antimicrobials and become resistant to their effect.

Due to lower immunity, children are more susceptible to respiratory and diarrhoeal illnesses than the adults, most of which are caused by viruses, leading to fever, rhinorrhoea, coughing and watery diarrhoea. Typically, they are self-limiting and only need medication to relieve symptoms.

Although antibiotics don’t affect viral infections, many people misuse them. Every year, several rounds of them are given to children under the age of five. Those who have hypersensitive airways, causing cough whenever the weather or pollution levels change, are particularly more affected. These are misdiagnosed as bacterial pneumonia and given unnecessary antibiotic treatment, exposing up to seven out of 10 children under five to AMR.

The public’s ignorance and polypharmacy are major contributors to paediatric AMR. The former is caused by a lack of clinical expertise, a dearth of diagnostic resources or uncertainty and fear of losing a patient to another prescriber. They may lack reliable confirmatory test kit to distinguish between viral and bacterial respiratory infections. Also, a high patient load can interfere with the time needed for the history and physical examination.

Antibiotics

Reports show only 28 per cent of parents or guardians know what an antibiotic is and just 15 per cent have knowledge about AMR. Many mistake antibiotics for antipyretics. They fear that their child’s fever will not be relieved unless an antibiotic is prescribed. They self-medicate using antibiotics.

Effective paediatric healthcare is critical to a nation’s economic success and future. The best course of action is to take a “One Health” perspective that ropes in all stakeholders. Most paediatric AMR cases can be prevented just by increasing the knowledge base among clinicians and parents/guardians on how to manage symptoms. That can be done via conferences, webinars, workshops and textbooks and should include prudent antimicrobial use.

That would help physicians to not resort to antimicrobials just for satisfying the health seeker.

Strict laws

To prevent polypharmacy and availability of antibiotics over the counter (OTC), we need strict laws. That involves putting a red line on the label of specific antibiotics to forbid OTC sale without a valid prescription and developing a clear national guideline recommending treatment for common infections in children. It is crucial to have a system to keep an eye on or control antibiotic use.

That necessitates an antimicrobial stewardship programme with inputs from infectious disease doctors and clinical pharmacists and is flexible to time, manpower and IT support. Such a system ought to be not only at tertiary facilities but also private clinics and primary healthcare facilities.

We also need better and rapid diagnostic facilities and make good use of vaccines against common viral illnesses that most children suffer from.



