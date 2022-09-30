How to create over a million jobs every year for the youth through SMEs

It is a fact that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) form the backbone of the global economy, and Eastern Africa is no exception in that sense.

I recently reviewed interesting statistics and research findings on the inter-relations between banks and SMEs, as part of our build-up to launching a dedicated service centre for our small and medium enterprise customers.

The data reinforced my belief that commercial banks, as well as government policymakers, have a special role to play in enabling SMEs to thrive.

The reason why developed countries pay special attention to their 'middle class' citizenry is because they form a majority, stabilizing factor for their economies.

Behind the 'middle class' lifestyle is a booming SMEs sector that drives these economies and generates millions of new jobs every year, helping to keep a majority of the population productively engaged.

African countries have for so far relied mostly on government expenditure to support their economies, which is not sustainable with rapid population and worrying unemployment growth.

To accelerate economic growth, it will require special interventions and support to achieve the 'African dream.'

The Rwandan economy, for example, could benefit a great deal by shifting from reliance on subsistence agriculture that contributes more than one third of GDP, about four fifths of employment and 45 per cent of exports, and shifting to the innovativeness and resilience of SMEs.

Also read: Closer interaction between banks and mobile money providers a win-win for all

According to the Ministry of Trade and Industry, 98 percent of Rwandan businesses are considered SMEs, contributing an estimated 41 percent of all private sector generated jobs in the country.

In Kenya, the region's biggest economy, SMEs also constitute 98 percent of all businesses, create 30 percent of jobs annually and contribute 3 percent of GDP, as per the National Economic Survey data by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

Yet the potential of the SMEs sector is stymied by inadequate capital, limited market access, poor infrastructure, inadequate knowledge and skills and rapid changes in technology.

Changes in the regulatory environment also catches many SMEs unawares, limiting growth of this vital component of the economy.

Second anniversary

A Kenya National Bureau of Statistics survey released in 2018 indicated that approximately 400,000 micro, small and medium enterprises do not celebrate their second anniversary.

Only a few SMEs reach their fifth birthday, putting into doubt sustainability in this critical sector.

In contrast, another survey by the African Development Bank Group established that the SMEs are a strategic priority for East African banks. SMEs, as per the AfDB research, are considered a profitable business prospect and provide an important opportunity for cross-selling. Banks have a special preference for SMEs as they consider the market as being large, not saturated and with a very positive outlook.

AfDB identified obstacles constraining banks’ full engagement with SMEs as being stringent business regulation, an unfavourable legal and contractual environment and the lack of a more proactive government attitude towards the segment.

The AfDB survey, which studied SMEs in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia, also concluded that some areas of prudential regulation and some bank-specific factors were behind the non-realisation of the SMEs' full potential.

But even in the face of the constrains, banks have adapted to their environment and developed mechanisms to cope through innovation and differentiation.

The AfDB study recommended support of SMEs through reforms to minimise impact of the regulatory and macro-economic constrains.

It’s a high time that East African governments, in consultation with the private sector, teamed up to address regulatory bottlenecks that hinder credit flow to the region’s SMEs.

A thriving SMEs sector could easily address the cross-cutting unemployment challenge and offer support to the large-scale manufacturing sector, which is the hallmark of solid and sustainable economic growth.

Credit is the oil that greases the economy, and it would therefore be a good start to address regulatory restrictions that make banks shy to lend to SMEs within the East African Community.

A common credit reference mechanism would be a good start, to ensure that lenders have clear visibility of all businesses from the community that approach them for loans.

The EAC could also benefit from adopting tax, labour movement measures and incentives that encourage growth of SMEs.

The incentives could also be scaled up in other African countries under the nascent African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.

A middle class East Africa would be a great start to addressing the African dream.