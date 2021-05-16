How to clear public debt

The latest National Treasury report on Kenya’s public indebtedness, which was submitted to the National Assembly, contained disturbing statistics. More than Sh132 billion in 10 new loans were procured between September 1, 2020 and March 31 this year.

The unfettered proclivity by the government to spend taxpayers’ money can be seen in the glaring disproportion between revenue and expenditure, especially in the 2021/2022 fiscal year. It is expected to spend Sh3.02 trillion with a budgetary deficit of Sh930 billion, hence foreign and domestic borrowing of Sh399.1 billion and Sh530 billion, respectively.

Unlike the Kibaki era, the Jubilee regime has had yawning national budget deficits. The public debt stands at Sh7.2 trillion — 71.2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). The debt-to-GDP ratio has surged from 39 per cent of GDP in 2013 to 71.2 per cent this year. In March, the National Assembly passed the Budget Policy Statement (BPS) of Sh3.02 trillion only for the Treasury to later present a Sh3.6 trillion budget. This saw the MPs accuse the Executive of ‘cooking’ the books and misleading the public.

Value Added Tax

Last week, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani proposed to amend the Finance Act 2021 and increase Value Added Tax (VAT) without National Assembly approval. The unconstitutional and illegal tax collection is contrary to the Finance Act 2021. Besides, some of the most opulent businesspeople and bureaucrats are notorious for tax evasion while the poor pay through the nose.

Inasmuch as the government needs to finance its budgetary financial deficits, it should come out with spur-of-the-moment economic strategy to lift millions of Kenyans from abject poverty and unemployment, not excessively tax them.

Lower taxes would increase savings, spur investment, boost domestic markets and reinvigorate economic growth.

The government should change its economic and taxation policies and be responsible for its spending.