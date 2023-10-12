How to bridge wide PhD gap among women

PhD completion rates among women in Kenya have been declining. Commission for University Education (CUE) data show women are three times more likely to quit their PhD studies compared to the men. The figure is even lower for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) areas of study.

Women’s education is key to advancing societies and a PhD symbolises the zenith of academic success. Yet subtle gender disparities can skew the path and outcomes in higher academia.

Kenya has a history of gender disparities in various realms. Deep-rooted societal norms, cultural benchmarks and economic considerations restrict women’s academic and professional endeavours.

Recent progress has ushered near-equal enrollment in primary and secondary education but the gender rift is evident at tertiary levels, particularly doctoral programmes.

Statistical analyses reveal a noticeable gender chasm in PhD registrations and graduations. While women are almost at par with men in the undergraduate courses, their numbers dwindle at the PhD level, where many fall off the cliff.

Societal and familial responsibilities significantly shape the choices of many women, especially from traditional or rural settings, who shun prolonged academic endeavours like higher education.

Women, particularly those who shoulder primary caregiving roles or lack robust family support, face financial constraints amid limited tailored scholarships or grants.

The structure and environment within the academic sector, with subtle institutional biases due to inadequate mentorship opportunities or entrenched gender-based stereotypes, can inadvertently stifle their academic growth.

The PhD level of the lucrative Stem studies is predominantly male. Women gravitate towards the humanities or social sciences, which might offer fewer resources or financial support.

The ramifications are profound. Economically, Kenya is bereft of the potential influx of academically accomplished women, which blocks them from academic leadership and research.

But the future holds promise and there are tangible solutions. One is financial programmes exclusive to female PhD candidates.

The second is well-structured mentorship programmes, where budding female scholars are paired with seasoned academic professionals in their fields. Universities and institutions can integrate practical solutions like on-campus childcare facilities and flexible academic schedules for them.

Creating awareness through gender parity campaigns to shift perceptions and addressing deep-rooted biases and promote female participation in well-funded academic sectors can increase PhD completion rates for women. And that transcends mere fairness—it’s a clarion call for national progress. As Kenya strides towards a knowledge-driven economy, an egalitarian contribution to this metamorphosis is imperative.



