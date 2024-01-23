How to bridge the climate finance gap

The inaugural Africa Climate Summit (ACS) and the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Dubai yielded outcomes that speak to the significant shortfall in climate finance.

They called for a potential redefining of the climate finance architecture to enable all countries to transition towards environmental sustainability. African leaders at ACS made a call to action for decarbonisation of the global economy and urged for increased investments to promote the sustainable use of Africa’s natural assets for the continent’s transition to low carbon development and contribution to a net-zero world.

COP28 negotiations concluded with the “UAE Consensus” that showed great resolve towards climate action, including an outcome on transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science.

The two meetings demonstrated greater ambition for climate action even though progress towards this cause hasn’t been sufficient to match the targets and timelines of a successful net-zero transition as envisaged by the Paris Agreement to limit temperature increase to 1.5˚C.

Financing gaps are a key inhibitor to achieving the transition targets to a decarbonised world economy. ACS called upon the global community to act with urgency in reducing emissions and proposed the establishment of a new financing architecture, one that is responsive to Africa’s needs, including debt restructuring and relief.

At COP28, Parties underscored the financing gaps in the net-zero transition and reached an agreement to operationalise the Loss and Damage Fund, to assist developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to adverse effects of climate change in responding to economic and non-economic loss and damage associated with the adverse effects of climate change.

So far, 18 countries and the European Commission have pledged $661.39 million towards the Loss and Damage Fund to provide financial support to developing countries affected by severe impacts of climate change.

These financing pledges towards the Loss and Damage Fund are, however, not sufficient to meet the needs of developing countries such as Kenya. Developing countries need at least $400 billion annually to cope with loss and damage due to climate change-related impacts.

Thus, climate financing demands creativity or ingenuity to mobilise climate-focused investments from both public and private sources. To fully implement Kenya’s updated National Determined Contributions (NDC), we require an estimated $62 billion over 10 years, covering 2020 to 2030, with mitigation requiring approximately $18 billion and adaptation $44 billion.

The National Treasury is developing a National Climate Finance Mobilisation Strategy to provide a framework for the implementation of the National Policy on Climate Finance.

The strategy is envisioned to accelerate access to public international climate finance, mobilisation of private sector climate finance, and enhance domestic investment in climate projects. To secure this funding, Kenya would need to explore various domestic and international sources of climate finance.