How to better gauge housing affordability

When we hear the term “affordable housing” we often think of low-income housing. But the two terms do not mean the same thing. Low-income housing targets the poor, while affordable housing refers to reasonably priced houses for a given income level.

Affordable housing can be described in many ways, depending on the quantitative or qualitative perspectives we choose. In many studies, the term refers to housing made available by governments to those unable to afford, also known as social housing. Though different countries have different definitions for affordable housing, it is largely the same. Affordable housing should address the housing needs of the lower or middle income households.

Affordable housing has become a key issue, especially in developing nations where majority of the population is not able to buy houses at market price. Typically, housing can be considered affordable if its cost (mortgage or rent) is below 30 per cent of the household income. The push for housing development across Africa has led to a boom in new homes, but high construction costs, infrastructure, land and compliance costs mean the majority of such houses are too expensive for those who need them most.

Affordable housing projects

Basically, housing affordability is a function of the purchase price, finance and the cost of living. However, if household affordability is not accurately gauged by public or private sector developers, then there is a serious risk that there will be insufficient effective demand by households.

In most countries in Africa, even the cheapest newly-built houses are still not affordable to the majority of the urban population, leading to high vacancy rates as witnessed in some countries such as Nigeria and Kenya. The viability of affordable housing projects depends on accurate methods for gauging household (or buyer) affordability and achieving unit costs that solve the affordability constraints.

This is what prompted Shelter Afriqueto develop a Housing Affordability Calculator, to help the firm understand housing affordability as it pertains to the demand and supply in Africa and therefore improve viability of affordable housing projects. It is a vital tool for evaluating housing project proposals to determine whether the units are likely to be affordable to a low or middle income target market in a particular location. It will also assist other stakeholders in the built environment industry to better address issues of housing affordability.

To determine affordability, the calculator requires the user to input four data points: household’s monthly income; distance from the city centre; country of residence; and the local currency or US dollar. The calculator then applies background data and assumptions based on the prevailing mortgage terms in the country, percentage of monthly household income spent on transport based on distance from city centre, and percentage of monthly household income spent on transport and housing for each income band.