How the media can create content for ‘Generation Z’

As Generation Zs step into the world of news consumerism, the media should make changes to fit the needs of a digitally versed, sceptical and 'woke' group of people. With this generation gaining a bigger presence and wider influence around the world, understanding their core character is more crucial than ever.

Generation Z are those who were born between 1995 and 1997. Students currently enrolled in any institution of higher learning or those who have just graduated, form an integral part of this demographic category.

This cohort is characterised by a potential technological immersion through mobile devices from an early age and are set to become the authoritative figures on technology in the modern workplace.

They are the first to have never known life without the internet or social media. They think, learn, and understand the world differently compared to people who have not been as exposed to modern technology.

Gen Zs can quickly and comfortably consume digital information through their devices, such as computers, mobile phones, and social media, with smartphones being the first personal mobile phone for most of them.

Digital technology

They can use digital technology to monitor and manage their learning, think critically and creatively, solve simulated real-world problems, collaborate, make ethical decisions, and adopt a global perspective on issues and ideas. As they access and consume news information, they expect media platforms to be up to date on recent technological advances and yearn for seamless and fast online experiences.

It will be interesting to know what these contemporary storytellers, digital natives (people who have experienced the context of media convergence and narrative hybridisation since birth) and news consumers bring to the table of Journalism and news consumption — because the world is starting to receive information from them, after all.

This small portion of the audience has already started to shape not only the platforms used to disseminate news but also the style and format in which this information is presented. And as millennials and Gen Zs write this, we have come to learn that both generations are willing to demand more from any entity, including the media.

We have already survived the decline of print newspapers and the migration from social platforms like Facebook to video platforms such as YouTube and TikTok. Even if a short 15-second video clip doesn’t cover every bit and piece of a story, it can be a gateway to reading that 2,000-word article.

The Kenyan Social Media Landscape: Trends and Emerging Narratives, 2020 report by SIMElab Africa shows that Gen Z usage is the highest on Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

According to a Pew Research Center study, published in April 2021, the striking short-form viral videos and images on Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube continue to climb in popularity with Gen Z. They consume entertaining, authentic, and informative content. To meet engagement, awareness, and conversion goals, media platforms should embrace new ways and should have a video content first strategy in place.

According to a recent Reuters Institute for Journalism study, those under 35 pay the most attention to internet personalities. That notwithstanding, it leaves room for 'bad actors' to spread misinformation.

There is also a lot of space for journalists to come in and deliver personalised news to young audiences, building trust with them along the way. Generations provide an opportunity to look at people by how they are placed in the life cycle.

They offer a window into how different formative experiences, for instance, economic, social, political, cultural and technological changes, interact with the life cycle to shape people’s worldview.