How technology fosters artiste-fan relationships

Once upon a time, rock stars and other celebrity artistes were positioned as unreachable idols who came down from their lofty positions to play concerts and grant interviews for regular mortals to adore.

And while that’s still mostly true today, we see global superstars like Cardi B and Davido commenting on fans’ Instagram pictures and Adekunle Gold writing and sending personalised newsletters to fans.

While an artiste’s personality is a great factor in the level of connection with fans, why have they made themselves so accessible even to common social media users?

Well, it is most likely because they have to.

In today’s wired marketplace, artistes have to forge a personal relationship with their audience to keep their fans’ interest.

And that means creating opportunities for fans to have an inside look into one’s life.

Save for superstars, the days of artistes being put on an isolated pedestal are long gone; fans are far too savvy and options far too many for it.

Fans demand access at unprecedented levels; artistes must either provide it or be skilled at creating the illusion of it.

With a huge push from digital technology, music is zipping around the world at the speed of light, bringing artistes, fans and cultures together.

Owing to the ease of accessing music on streaming platforms, fans have become less invested in the artistes who create the songs they enjoy. Artistes must grab a fan’s attention and get them to listen to their work.

What has caused this shift toward fan engagement? The internet. But the more complex answer is that the internet is so woven into our cultural fabric as to create a sense of immediate fulfilment and enable total access to almost anyone and anything.

Never before have consumers had more choices. The avenues for information are exponentially greater than even 10 years ago.

With this has come a massive sense of empowerment in music fans. They are no longer limited. With technology, they can craft their own online experiences.

If one artiste is not providing the type of engagement they seek, some other comparable artiste is.

That gives the fan greater power and influence than ever before. In addition, the coronavirus pandemic ushered in a technological evolution, fundamentally changing the way fans engage with artistes and their content.

Insider glimpse

That isn’t necessarily bad. Savvy artistes who tap into technology can deliver something to their fans that satiates their demand for an insider glimpse—while also keeping control over the band’s image.

Today’s artistes have something that they’ve never had before: A direct line of communication with their audience.

Direct streaming platforms provide listeners with the ability to support their artistes from anywhere. Besides democratising music and making it accessible to all, the technological boom fosters artiste- or creator-fan relationships.

Last December, for instance, Audiomack launched Supporters. This exclusive feature gives users the power to support artistes by directly contributing to their favourite song and album releases.