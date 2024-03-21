How State can lead transition to clean energy

President William Ruto’s arrival at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in an Electric Vehicle (EV) during the Africa Climate Summit held more significance than a symbolic gesture.

Beyond personal dedication, it was a bold declaration of the government’s commitment to crucial changes, providing an opportune moment for a reassessment of government’s active involvement in environmentally friendly practices.

This presents a compelling call for a policy shift that not only aligns with sustainability in the transport sector but also encourages, if not mandates, the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) or hybrids by government officials.

I am no car expert, but quite informed to know that significant progress has been made in the performance of EVs. They have impressive range and charging speeds, and many have bold designs that I would see any msheshimiwa find comfort in them.

EVs are certainly not without drawbacks if you consider the state of EV infrastructure in Kenya, access to electricity in remote regions, and the realities of our city traffic.

However, the government can play a pivotal role in driving this transition. By investing in EVs for its fleet, the government demonstrates confidence in the technology and its feasibility.

Adopting electric buses

This move, in turn, can stimulate the economy by creating a new breed of jobs through EV repairs and mechanics.

Public institutions, including schools, can contribute to this change by adopting electric buses, like the BYD models already visible on Nairobi’s streets.

This could perhaps rejuvenate the envisioned Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services on our roads where priority of transit would be given to such vehicles.

Such an initiative could not only improve the efficiency and orderliness of public transport but also signal a commitment to a state-run, environmentally friendly public transport system.

Instances of police vehicles and ambulances running out of fuel, often due to procurement hurdles, are also expected to decline significantly, especially in areas where electricity is available.

Solar energy adoption in public buildings is another project the government can embark on. This has been done successfully in many domestic homes that are far from the national grid or where connectivity costs are unaffordable.

Such a deliberate effort to implement solar power in public spaces such as schools, hospitals and government offices can raise awareness about renewable energy.

Proactive approach

In the long run, when the government decides to adopt green building codes as part of minimum sustainability performance requirements, there will be plenty to show that it is leading by example.

It would be easy for new buildings that are constructed to be solar PV ready, as well as having EV charging stations if seen in action in public spaces.

Meeting our climate targets will certainly require a proactive approach by the government.

Efforts must extend beyond initiatives like tree planting exercises, tax incentives for solar panel imports, and other green subsidies.

Crucially, it will involve the government’s direct participation in building the infrastructure necessary for a widespread transition to cleaner energy sources.

By taking such a step, the government not only paves the way for private sector engagement and individual initiative, but also firmly positions itself as a leader in environmental stewardship.