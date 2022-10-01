How state can hire more teachers without expanding wage bill

Dear Mr President, I promised five open letters to you on education. Here is the third.

In this letter, I make the case for the urgent hiring of over 300,000 unemployed teachers.

This dedication to teachers is my way of celebrating their invaluable work this week when the world is celebrating World Teachers Day.

We celebrate, as we have done every October 5 since 1994, to commemorate the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO recommendation concerning the status of teachers.

The recommendation sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, the standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and their conditions of service.

In my second letter, I highlighted the crisis that our education sector is in and urged your urgent intervention.

The theme for this year’s World Teachers' Day is apt: “The transformation of education begins with teachers”.

Globally, this year we celebrate how teachers are transforming education and reflect on the support they need to fully deploy their talent and vocation, as well as rethink the future of the teaching profession.

Back home, clause XII of the Recommendation is the most salient point of reflection. It talks about the teacher shortage and elaborates on what should be done in the face of teacher supply constraints.

It doesn’t envisage our kind of teacher shortage, where teacher shortage in schools exists side-by-side with a massive over-supply of teachers in the labour market.

Indeed, the number of qualified but unemployed teachers in Kenya outstrips that of teachers in service.

Economy situation

Mr President, my case for immediate hiring of unemployed teachers is not naïve. I have the privilege of being a trained economist.

I appreciate the current state of our economy, which gives you no legroom to expand our public wage bill.

But my training also allows me to discern opportunities that you could exploit, albeit requiring great courage, to hire teachers within the confines of the existing wage bill.

But first, let me explain why it is important for your government and for the country to hire more teachers urgently.

Your government came to power on the back of the promise to uplift Kenyans at the bottom of the pyramid.

Qualified and unemployed teachers like many other college graduates are at the bottom of that bottom.

They went to school, did everything they were expected to do, and graduated, some of them with distinction, only to spend their post-college life scrambling for menial jobs to put food on the table?

Many of them are regularly mocked by society. They show up every time TSC announces recruitment even of interns, and return home crestfallen.

Most have put their social lives on hold for up to 10 years since college because they can’t afford their own keep.

They cannot thus dream of dating and starting families. It suffices to say, Mr President, that hiring these people is imperative - it is good economics and good politics.

As a country, the persistent teacher shortage, which is worse in some regions than others, is insidiously killing our education.

Teachers, like anyone else, would do when they realise that they are up to insurmountable challenges and nobody seems to care, recoil and focus on their individual survival and progress.

The epitome of this is in our public primary schools, where a majority of the teachers, despite their modest incomes, are spending up to their last penny to send their children to private schools.

The same strain is being felt in secondary schools after a few years of attempted 100 per cent transition without a commensurate increase in the number of teachers.

The impending double intake is a tipping point that we must not reach with the same number of teachers.

In short, nothing we do in our education sector can reverse our downward spiral unless we hire more teachers and comprehensively support them, in line with the ILO/UNESCO recommendation on their status.

This letter points out two opportunities that you can exploit to fix the resource challenge:

Trim your government at the top: This will be unpopular, especially among those queuing for appointments and their hangers-on, but it is necessary.

The easiest one is de-establishing the Cabinet Administrative Secretary (CAS) position as per the court ruling. It is estimated that one CAS costs taxpayers approximately Sh40 million annually in form of salary and allowances for self and attached staff (secretaries, bodyguards, driver, PA), transport, security and other operational costs.

Assuming there are 22 of them, that is approximately Sh900 million. This amount can hire over 3,000 primary school teachers, each costing taxpayers under Sh300,000 annually (at entry level).

Implement Abdikadir Mohamed task force’s report on rationalisation of parastatals: Implementing the recommendations of this report would cut the number of parastatals considerably, saving taxpayers billions of shillings and injecting efficiency in public service delivery.

Both actions will cost you some friends but will deliver economic returns and political dividends too.