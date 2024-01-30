How real estate sector, State can work to actualise housing dream

The ongoing debate on the merits and demerits of the Housing Levy presents a good opportunity for all stakeholders to have a candid conversation on what can be done to achieve the right to housing as espoused in our Constitution. Under the Bill of Rights, Article 43(1)(b), every individual is entitled to the right to accessible and adequate housing, along with reasonable standards of sanitation.

Opinion is heavily divided on whether the government’s approach is the most sustainable or a private sector-led approach is better. Whatever one’s position on the matter, everyone agrees that finding solutions for affordable housing is a shared goal.

We are facing serious challenges that need to be urgently tackled if we even have any hopes of making the dream of homeownership a reality. The real estate sector is facing serious headwinds, including high interest rates, and the weakening of the shilling against major currencies, related to the high inflation. These factors have combined to make a perfect storm.

Let us get a bit granular. If we look at the direction of interest rates, it becomes clear that the real estate sector is facing serious financing risk. Interest rates were slowly edging up but the Central Bank of Kenya’s (CBK) decision in December 2023 to increase the lending benchmark rate to 12.5 per cent from 10.5 per cent, the highest rate in 11 years, worsened the situation.

Weakening of the shilling

The CBK’s Monetary Policy Committee took this step as a way of slowing the weakening of the shilling. And right on cue, banks have since then increased their base lending rates, which has translated to customer monthly loan repayments increasing, worsening an already tough situation.

Rising finance costs make things hard for developers, especially those stuck in fixed contracts. They have to decide on whether to spend less on materials, cut spending elsewhere, or raise prices for buyers. In some instances, they may be forced to do all three.

This is a major challenge since revising agreements midway through a project creates friction between sellers and buyers and when no solution is found, projects stall.

The shilling is now at the 160 level to the US Dollar and this is making imports of steel, iron, clinker (a key ingredient in cement manufacturing), paints, and finishes such as tiles more expensive. According to the Architectural Association of Kenya’s Built Environment report, the cost of constructing a square meter experienced a notable increase between January and December 2023.

The range surged from a lower limit of Sh34,650 to Sh77,500, escalating further to a range of Sh41,600 to Sh100,800. This surge resulted in a more than 20 percent increase in the cost per square meter during the specified period.

We can go on but let us not further paint an ominous future.

Unless there is purposeful government intervention, the homeownership hopes of many Kenyans will become an elusive dream. Fortunately, there are some interventions that our policy planners can implement to support the industry that accounts for 8.6 per cent of the national economy. Although the slow depreciation of the shilling may not be completely stopped, the government can stimulate the industry by offering tax incentives to local firms. This will make supplies reasonably priced. As a result, lower building costs would make homes more affordable.





Alongside this, a policy requiring that all government-funded or supported projects give priority to the purchase of materials and finishes from regional manufacturing firms should be established. Only in cases when there is no feasible local option should imports be taken into account.

This strategy guarantees that resources are allocated to strengthening the local economy before looking for outside choices, in addition to supporting homegrown enterprises.

Just as the Accountants Act holds ICPAK accountable for the conduct of its members, a regulatory body for land-buying companies could ensure the industry remains accountable.

A good starting point would be the government backing organisations such as the Association of Real Estate Stakeholders with relevant laws. Boosting transparency in the sector would instil confidence in investors, potentially attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows comparable to those experienced by Dubai. Implementing such a policy would create a reliable market for manufacturers aiming at the government’s ambitious goal of 250,000 annual housing units.

When you take into account the sheer number of jobs that a thriving local manufacturing sector may produce, the additional benefits become even clearer. As President William Ruto has correctly pointed out, there is a chance that providing affordable housing will help with the pressing demand for jobs, especially for young people.

Other interventions include fully digitizing the land buying process, issuance of titles, etc. While the list is not exhaustive, the above examples are low-hanging fruit ready for reaping. The time is right for the government to fully support the real estate sector and unleash its economic transformative potential.