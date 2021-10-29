How Raila will fund Sh6,000 vow

Raila Should Drop Sh6,000 Pledge, read Magesha Ngwiri’s commentary in last week’s Saturday Nation. By choosing that platform to advise the former Prime Minister, Mr Ngwiri pointedly confesses that he has no other avenue to proffer his unsolicited counsel.

Mr Ngwiri avers that Kenya does not have the capacity to become a welfare state. While the matter of capacity is debatable, he should be reminded that Kenya is constitutionally a welfare state. A reading of Articles 10 and 43 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, proves this.

The values of human dignity, equity, social justice, inclusiveness, equality, human rights, non-discrimination and protection of the marginalised form the cornerstones of our national values and principles of governance. Article 43 guarantees economic and social rights including, but not limited to, being free from hunger and having social security. Article 43(3) is explicit that the state shall provide appropriate social security to persons who are unable to support themselves and their dependants. One cannot be aspiring to ascend to the position of Head of State if they are not committed to fulfilling this constitutional obligation.

Mr Ngwiri goes ahead to aver, without proof, that Raila Odinga’s proposition of cash transfer is a reaction to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party. This is not true.

Poverty line

In the ODM manifestos of 2007 and 2013, social protection in general and cash transfers in particular are central planks. Also, when PNU and ODM sought to harmonise their respective manifestos under the Grand Coalition Government to come up with the Medium Term Plan, ODM insisted on implementation of a social protection programme.

This is what led to the formulation of the National Social Protection Policy of 2012 which ushered in the on-going cash transfer programmes as well as other social assistance and social security interventions. Indeed, the current social assistance programmes were launched by then Prime Minister Odinga in Mombasa in October 2012 under the banner of Inua Jamii. Then, UDA did not exist in any shape or colour.

Why Sh6,000 a month? Both the World Bank and the UN have defined poverty line as $1.90 (Sh200) a day. Any assistance less than that would still keep the recipient below the poverty line. Making cash transfer of Sh200 a day translates to Sh6,000 a month. And this brings us to the elephant in the room. Having addressed the demand side, what of the supply side? Can Kenya’s economy afford this expenditure and where will the money come from?

Yes, we can afford to effortlessly finance the social assistance and social security programmes. The place to start is the tax expenditure. There has been steady rise in tax expenditure driven by tax incentives. According to various annual editions of the World Bank’s Kenya Public Expenditure Report, Kenya’s tax expenditure increased from Sh77 billion in 2010/2011 to Sh118 billion in 2011/2012.

This steadily rose and reached Sh535 billion in 2018/2019 FY. It currently stands at Sh314 billion. Investor survey carried out by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) ranked tax incentives least out of 11 most important factors for investors. The World Bank posits that Kenya can maintain a healthy tax expenditure of between Sh100-120 billion. This would release almost Sh200 billion annually to spend on social investment.

Tax reforms

Kenya’s tax administration system is also relatively complex. This creates significant burden for formal business, especially the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Taxpayer performance still has great room for improvement. Kenya currently has a compliance ratio of 57 per cent compared with South Africa at 86.1 per cent and Uganda (90 per cent). Improving compliance ratio to more than 85 per cent would inject value benefits in the economy.

To Mr Ngwiri, this might sound voodoo economics. But the above tax reforms can yield between Sh350 billion and Sh400 billion annually. The current spending on social protection stands at about Sh40 billion annually. Enhancing it as proposed by Mr Odinga will need injecting an additional Sh105 billion that, as demonstrated above, is almost readily available.

So, it is possible even under the current skewed and punitive tax regime. When the tax regime is overhauled by Odinga – which is on the cards – even more resources will be made available not just for social safety nets but to support productive ventures to spur the creation of employment.

Mr Ngwiri rightly mentioned the scourge of corruption. Raila will eradicate it. We have it on authority of the Head of State that this country loses Sh2 billion daily to the vice. This translates to a whopping Sh730 billion annually. I will not overstate what the country could do with the dividends of reducing graft even by just one-third. Finally, there is this "small matter" of profligate consumption. Need I say more?

The writer is the Executive Director of ODM Party. Email: [email protected]