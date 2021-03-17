How public service is catalysing empowerment of Kenyan women

March 8 was the annual International Women’s Day (IWD), set aside to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

It gives the world an opportunity to regularly review the space which women hold in national development that gravitates towards their empowerment.

The place of women in the national development agenda cannot be ignored, considering that the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing census revealed that women outnumber men — at 26.45 million to 26.12 million. Empowering women is, therefore, paramount to ensure equitable contribution of resources and sustainable development.

Our case resonates best with the slogan of this year’s IWD: Choose to Challenge. The challenge we have as a country is to ensure inclusivity and gender equality in governance and affirmative action to ensure that women participate in all levels of our society.

We choose to challenge the status quo and demand that the women be given, placed and play their rightful role in the socioeconomic development of this country as equal partners. Hence, we need to begin by bravely acknowledging that, in most cases where gender inequality exists, it is women who hold the short end of the stick.

Gender representation gap

Empowerment and gender equality are essential in enhancing the quality and quantity of human resources available in the public service for national development. The public service must continually put in place measures to enhance gender empowerment and narrow the gender representation gap.

Article 27 of the Constitution provides for equality and freedom from discrimination. It requires public service institutions to ensure that no one gender exceeds two-thirds in appointed or elective positions.

The issue is also covered in Art. 232(i), which demands adequate and equal opportunities in appointment, training and advancement in the public service for both men and women.

Equality can only be achieved when both genders have equal and equitable opportunities economically and socially; can participate equally in the distribution of power and influence; and are free from coercion, intimidation and gender-based violence.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) continues to mainstream these provisions in hiring, promotion, training and capacity building of public officers. Affirmative action is also used to bridge the gap in the public service to comply with the Constitution.

From July 2019 to June 2020, for instance, 305,743 males (54 per cent) and 256,202 females (46 per cent) applied for advertised jobs.

Gender disparities

The variance, compared to census figures, is an area of concern that needs to be addressed. Why are few women applying for the positions available in the public sector?

This notwithstanding, the government is making deliberate interventions to remedy the gender disparities in the public service and significant progress has been made in the recent past. In the 2019/2020 report, “Status of the Public Service Compliance with Values and Principles in Articles 10 and 232”, prepared by the PSC, the number of women serving in public service as at June 30, 2020 was 75,816 against 140,044 men — 35 per cent and 65 per cent, respectively. This met the constitutional threshold of the two-thirds gender rule. However, more effort needs to be made to bring the balance to 50:50.

Three years earlier, the “2016/2017 Values and Principles Report” indicated that, as at June 30, 2017, the public service had 40,693 females and 95,785 males — 30 per cent and 70 per cent, respectively. This fell below the threshold of the gender rule.

Although the overall figures in the 2019/2020 report indicate that the gender rule was met, the female-to-male ratio was 29:71 and 21:79 at the management and policy level, respectively.

The government is implementing measures through the public service to catalyse women’s economic empowerment. But while we make this effort, I urge women to offer themselves for service in the public sector and participate in all public programmes.