How public service is catalysing empowerment of Kenyan women

International Women’s Day

Guests follow the proceedings at an event held at Kenya School of Government (KSG), Nairobi, on March 8 to mark the 2021 International Women’s Day.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Charity Kisotu

Vice-chairperson

Public Service Commission

What you need to know:

  • Empowering women is paramount to ensure equitable contribution of resources and sustainable development.
  • We need to begin by acknowledging that, in most cases where gender inequality exists, it is women who hold the short end of the stick.

March 8 was the annual International Women’s Day (IWD), set aside to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

In the headlines

