How progress is killing us

Sanofi Microbiota Summit

Kenneth Bide (left), General Manager Sanofi Consumer Health, E. A hub, Dr. Thomas Ngwiri , Chairman of the Kenya Pediatrics Association (KPA) and Professor Francesco Franchesci, Associate Professor Internal Medicine, Catholic University of Rome, Italy during the Sanofi Microbiota Summit held in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  P.M Mutua

What you need to know:

  • Gut microbiota is composed of useful bacteria, whose metabolites modulate the immune system.
  • The next “extinction event” of human microbiota is in progress, hastened by antibiotics, pollution and changing diet.

A report published in the journal Nature on May 12 highlighted a major “extinction event” of the human gut microbiota during the transition from the pre-industrial to industrial epoch. The study cited a loss of over 39 per cent of the bacterial species diversity due to change in diet. 

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Mutuma Mathiu: Let’s do a rescue plan for Kenya

  2. Peter Mwaura: A gift for journalists who often contend with jargon

  3. Abigail Arunga: Everyone should be given a Covid-19 vaccine

  4. Charles Onyango-Obbo: Covid-era Kenya through the eyes of an East African ‘alien’

  5. Kennedy Chesoli: Is market capitalism, specialisation, comparative advantage a farce?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.