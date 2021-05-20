How progress is killing us

A report published in the journal Nature on May 12 highlighted a major “extinction event” of the human gut microbiota during the transition from the pre-industrial to industrial epoch. The study cited a loss of over 39 per cent of the bacterial species diversity due to change in diet.

The pre-industrial period was marked by diet rich in raw fibre, plenty of vegetables, fruits and nuts, which helped to keep a healthy gut microbiota.

Gut microbiota is composed of useful bacteria, whose metabolites modulate the immune system and, as such, keep pathogenic bacteria checked, preventing enteric (digestive tract) infections. They are also linked to cognitive development through influence of brain development, a concept known as gut-brain axis. Neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s, autism and Parkinson’s diseases are partly attributed to dysfunctional gut microbiota.

Chronic disease conditions

Industrialisation was marked by increased supply of processed foods, decline in fibre-rich foods and a substantial increase of antibiotics, drugs that adversely affect gut and other organ microbiota. Pre-industrial microbiota lacked antibiotic resistance genes, but unregulated antibiotic use led to development of antibiotic resistance in gut bacteria.

The “extinction event” marked the beginning of chronic disease conditions such as obesity, diabetes, Crohn’s disease and neurological disorders. This is worrying since the current negative impacts on agriculture are linked to global warming. Changing rain patterns and warming have influenced crop trends, crop mineral levels, soil microorganisms and increased biological toxins like aflatoxins.

The next “extinction event” of human microbiota is in progress, hastened by antibiotics, pollution and changing diet in favour of fat-rich foods. That could signal another episode of increased neurological, metabolic and immunological disorders. Some scientists speculate that diabetes and obesity are becoming endemic, the precursor for pandemic level.

Governments must take necessary actions to safeguard biodiversity and healthy diet.