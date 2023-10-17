How primary healthcare is set to drive UHC

Kenya is on a journey to a future where quality healthcare is a reality for all through the transformative universal health coverage (UHC), which is guided by five pillars: Primary healthcare (PHC), human resources for health, health financing, health commodity security and integrated health information systems.

These are the cornerstone of the government’s Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (Beta), upon which we will construct a healthcare system that leaves no one behind. At the heart of that is PHC, the foundation of accessible and comprehensive high-quality healthcare.

The newly launched primary care networks (PCNs) in all 47 counties aligns seamlessly with the Kenya Primary Health Care Strategic Framework 2019-2024.

It is a shift from merely treating illnesses to actively promoting wellness in communities, bringing healthcare closer to homes by creating a web of healthcare support extending from basic community facilities to advanced medical centres.

Holistic healthcare

PCNs are more than just physical structures; they symbolise commitment to holistic healthcare. They form a dynamic network connecting community dispensaries, health centres and hospitals.

With the recent launch of community health promotion kits by President William Ruto, a workforce of 100,000 community health promoters (CHPs) will empower the over 50 million Kenyans in around million households. Each is equipped with the knowledge and tools to serve some 100 households, crucial to realising our PHC goals.

On affordability, the government is designing a more cost-effective countrywide insurance model to shield the citizens from financial burdens that healthcare often impose, ensuring that essential medical services are within reach for everyone.

Access to high-quality affordable medical supplies is pivotal to the success of UHC; hence, reforms at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) will enhance access to medicines in hospitals.

Healthcare system

Besides a comprehensive costing exercise that encompasses drugs, consultations, laboratory tests and imaging services, that will reduce the cost of treatment. We champion local manufacturing of health products and technologies, promoting self-reliance and cost-effectiveness in our healthcare sector.

Digital solutions such as telemedicine and electronic health records have simplified healthcare delivery and improved the patient experience. For instance, consolidating medical services onto one digital platform is innovative.

The approach eases Kenyans’ access to their health records and essential services. A thriving healthcare system is hinged on a well-trained and sufficient workforce, expanding training opportunities, prioritising the employment of healthcare workers and enhancing working conditions to attract and retain professionals.

Lastly, the UHC journey is fraught with challenges but we face them with unwavering determination and the belief in a country where every citizen can access quality healthcare without undue financial burdens. Together, we herald a new era where the citizens’ health and well-being are safeguarded.