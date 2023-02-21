As recently as January 24, the Adani Group had a valuation of $220 billion from its seven publicly listed companies. Its founder, Gautam Adani was touted as the richest person in India and the 3rd richest person globally with a forecast to overtake Elon Musk who had had a rough end to the year 2022.

In just three weeks, Adani Group has witnessed over 50% valuation wipeout thanks to a detailed publication by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

If you have been following this story, you must have already caught up with the viral video of Mr. Adani’s attempts at stopping the hemorrhage. At the time of its recording, the group had only lost about $60 billion. The video did not work as intended as the bleeding continued.

Upon closer look, you will now notice that Indian media has intensified its positive coverage of the group with one reporting that the stock gained about $6 billion in a couple of weeks.

Obviously, as an issuer, your current worry is whether or not your reputation and share value can withstand the hard work of short sellers.

Sometimes it does not take a 413-page short seller’s research to shake the core of your business, a tweet with less than 280 characters has the potential of starting a fire whose effects can come close. This worry is very real. The big question, therefore, is: How prepared are you, as an issuer, to handle short sellers’ pressures or general reputational risks?

Often times in crises, clients do not stop to evaluate the different dimensions of the situation at hand and how the immediate actions will land. If as a bank, your customers publicly raise complaints that question the integrity of your systems, a kneejerk cease and desist letter might seem like a good idea until it lands. I will not belabor the effectiveness of this approach.

Or perhaps as a telecommunication firm, market pundits begin to publicly speculate key c-suite changes at your firm on account of recent political changes. Perhaps the immediate low-hanging fruit is to make the CEO available for every - and I mean every single media opportunity there is on the land; key message notwithstanding.

As an issuer, just how prepared are you, when short sellers aim their guns at your reputation?

I understand the need to deny and dismiss allegations sans looking into them to see if there is some truth to them. While this approach might work in some instances, it is a very tight rope especially when you have to walk it back. Take your time to understand the allegations. Respond to queries that are raised with clarification or solutions. Never with a threat or dismissal.

If the allegations are false and baseless, by all means, seek legal redress and ensure your arguments are underscored publicly, consistently, and widely. It pays to incorporate your communication team with the legal team to make sure your affidavits articulate what you want the media to highlight.

If there is any truth to the allegations, you may want to look inwardly as a company to review your mission and how you bring it to life. However grim the situation might be, stand in the light. Do not use lies to cover up substantive allegations. Do not attack the messenger. Focus on the issues raised.

The ideal thing to do is to analyze the allegation and evaluate your situation, mapping out all action scenarios and the possible reactions and planning for those as well. When mapping out your possible action, draw up a list of surrogates who can vouch for you publicly because they understand the company’s long-term prospects, and are likely to be receptive if asked to provide additional funds in any form of capital raising or will buy additional shares if they feel the prevailing share price undervalues the company. The assumption here is that these are contacts that you have cultivated over a period. Some of the surrogates will be analysts.

As much as you can, bring your internal stakeholders to the same page. They are your best foot soldiers. Do not use influencers to turn around the narrative. Integrity and confidence are values to be nurtured, not commodities to be promoted.

Appreciate that the share value hemorrhage may not immediately cease but at least you are taking steps towards strengthening your resilience for the next phase, which is to springboard back to normal operations, only this time you’ll be experienced.

If this is managed well, the outcome of your crisis can be a build-up of a loyal shareholder base who are supportive of company management and their strategy.