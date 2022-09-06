How politics of building alliances work

The formations emerging from the recent elections have raised questions around the principles that guide political alliances. The defection of United Democratic Movement, Movement for Democracy and Growth, and Devolution Empowerment Party from Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party to Kenya Kwanza Alliance has irked sections of the political space.

Commentators have raised their concerns around the legal provisions that should guide the formation of such alliances. Questions around what motivates parties and their leaders to join or leave a political alliance have also emerged. Yet political alliance building is as old as the art of politics itself.

A quick reading of our history will reveal that nobody in Kenya has cobbled, nurtured, established and mobilised political alliances like Raila Amollo Odinga. Give it to him, the enigma of Kenya’s politics has formed coalitions, cooperations and political unions with unprecedented gusto and flamboyance. All the current political players on both sides of the political divide owe their political alliance building skills, both theoretical and practical, to the former Prime Minister. So, how does ‘Baba’ do it?

While laws like the Political Parties Act are key in guiding formation of alliances and coalitions, freedom of association has largely informed their success. In building alliances, politicians joining or leaving political formations have cited trust, disclosure, acceptance and recognition as major factors for consideration. Coalitions, alliances or cooperations are purely voluntary and are largely formed out of good will between the partners. The law cannot successfully force people to coalesce. The right of association cannot be forced by the law.

Fundamental

Trust is fundamental for the success of coalitions. That means individuals or parties that choose to sit in a coalition or alliance do not have matters they cannot share amongst themselves. Trust deficit leads to exclusion of the distrusted from crucial decision-making, compromising the smooth operation of the formations. Lack of trust also means important information that should guide the operation of a formation, like memoranda of understanding or articles of association, are not disclosed to all partners, negatively impacting on its health.

Importantly, partners in political alliances appreciate acceptance in the association, which comes with recognition and clear assignment of roles to every partner. Acceptance means no partner is viewed suspiciously and all are included in planning, execution and review of decisions concerning members. Every participant is recognised particularly for their comparative advantage and unique skill-sets and constituency that they contribute.

This is also based on the probative value of a partner, so that the benefits from proceeds of the coalition are based on their strength and weight. Coalitions are, therefore, better built on freedom, trust, disclosure, acceptance and recognition. Coalitions built on the law are good but associations are hardly sustainable if they are not voluntary.



