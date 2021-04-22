How political exchanges have cemented Sino-Africa ties

China-Africa relations

A graphical illustration of China-Africa economic relations.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Adhere Cavince

Since its founding in 1921, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has anchored the transformation of China from dreary political and economic entity into the most potent engine of global economic growth. China is today’s number two economy in the world and is expected to inject more than one-fifth of the total increase in the global GDP in the five years ending in 2026.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.