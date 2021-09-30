How police can integrate with the public with ease

With the ongoing police reforms taking the centre stage of the contemporary policing discourse, focus is mainly on the shift from ‘force’ to ‘service’. That could appear innocent semantics but it implies a major philosophical paradigm shift in the police and policing policy and business.

Down policing history, police mission has oscillated as a pendulum. It is determined by the underlying philosophy which is explained by the desired objective — being the end state or outcome of police and policing. That is when words matter and count. Using ‘force’ as a qualifier of a police agency or service matters a lot. It’s not subtle or innocent.

A police force denotes a propensity towards arbitrary law enforcement processes and outcomes. This posture configures the agency towards a crime control model of criminal justice. Law enforcement operates on the presumption that crimes occur and perpetrators are guilty and need to be cleared efficiently through the criminal justice system. They better be locked up to serve time. They’re bad or sick people, who deserve their just desserts. Period.

Conversely, a service-oriented agency will belabour to design its strategy towards peace making outcomes. Its philosophy aligns towards a due process model of the criminal justice system which posits that an accused person is innocent and must be treated humanely and with all rights and freedoms accorded as such. Thus, bottlenecks are placed in the way of the prosecution to ensure that only the guilty are punished and the innocent let off the hook. Whereas crime control processes focus on a factual guilt, due control focus on legal guilt.

Unprecedented consciousness

A law enforcement agency is wont to face challenges policing a progressive 21st Century nation. In an era of unprecedented consciousness of personal rights, freedoms and liberties, such collective civil consciousness, entrenched in constitutions and statutes, get in the way of crime control policing. We, therefore, need to make deliberate hard choices. How do we design a modern and reformed police agency which can respond to societal expectations? Is it law enforcement or peace making for us?

An effective police agency needs a mix of both but weighted more in favour of a peace making philosophy than law enforcement. And why is this so?

First, a police mission need to be configured towards service to the people than the law. Secondly, remember Sir Robert Peel’s exhortation in the policing principle number seven: “The police are the people, and the people are the police.” From this cardinal principle, the public and the police can be said to be a couple in holy matrimony without the option of divorce and must make the marriage work.

A peace making philosophy presupposes that people are interconnected. They have a shared purpose. And they must coexist. That's the only option.




