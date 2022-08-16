How parental consent hitch troubles youth

Globally, 30 teenagers aged 15-19 are infected with HIV per hour, says a 2018 Unicef report, while adolescent girls and women make up more than half of the 36.9 million people living with the virus.

While the HIV burden is huger among this group, eradicating the virus requires addressing women’s and adolescent girls’ diverse roles by putting them at the core of the response.

Over two-thirds of HIV-related adolescent deaths occur in Sub-Saharan Africa with young women twice as likely as men to contract the virus.

Kenya has the fourth largest HIV epidemic with 1.6 million people infected. “Kenya Aids Response Progress Report 2020” shows youths aged 15-24 suffer 55 per cent of new infections and 33 per cent are adolescent girls and young women.

Adolescents bear the brunt of the epidemic due to limited access to information, lack of programmes targeting youth on compressive sexuality education and youth living with HIV.

In Kenya, 29 per cent of new HIV infections are among adolescents and young people, and Aids is the leading cause of maternal mortality.

Discriminatory social and cultural norms are translated into laws, which is a major barrier to HIV services for adolescent girls and young women.

Young people face parental consent barriers to HIV and sexual and reproductive health.

Other barriers include insufficient access to quality and age-appropriate comprehensive sexuality education (CSE), leaving them vulnerable to myths and misinformation, and age-restrictive laws, like the cap on HIV testing to a certain age.

Youth should receive services on SRH and be involved in their own treatment.

Such youth are empowered to take responsibility for their health decisions and behaviours and the ways in which they may affect others.

CSE also has a role in preventing gender-based violence, increasing the use of contraception, decreasing the number of sexual partners and delaying the initiation of sexual intercourse.