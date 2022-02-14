How media industry can use blockchain to prosper

Blockchain technology has fast gained international prominence via cryptocurrencies. But it has more to offer — including creating scalable smart contracts that secure automated payments, eliminating the need for middlemen in financial services such as cash transfers.

It covers the essential needs of fintech, government and media, helping to track the entire lifecycle of a financial transaction; create secure financial products at minimal cost; and make financial services functional and technologically sophisticated.

A producer creating content requires a large number of contracts with different entities like script writers, actors and performers, composers and musicians, or music libraries, freelance camera, sound and other technicians, directors, set designers, costume rental, location hire and other post-production costs. Each one of these relationships needs a contract with payment terms. Some are direct, with the individuals, or through an agency or company.

The producer has another chain of contracts with those who will show the content — for example, broadcasters, platforms like YouTube or Netflix, physical media, manufacturers like those producing DVDs, and download-to-own distributors. Each will have a unique contract with details of the payment.

Finally is the third group of contracts — for those financing the production, such as co-producers, company directors, relatives or funding organisations.

Beach of contract

In such a transaction, there is often lack of transparency. Reconciliations are mostly manual or rely on error-prone processes. Audits are expensive and time-consuming, and tracking transactions is manual, exposing the process to fraud and lapses. But one can use blockchain to create smart contracts that synchronise the processes and solve the problems in a most secure manner, including copyright issues, and allows the brands to ‘follow the money’.

The current flow of advertising is that advertisers give the advert to the media buyer or agency to hand it over to the broadcaster through a marketing officer, and eventually the commercial and then traffic personnel for airing. That in collaboration with the finance department which does the billing.

Anything can go wrong during the long process. The data can be altered or the commercial fail to run at the required time, resulting in breach of contract and eventual compensation issues like make good or complete mistrust among the players. Blockchain can ensure the data is properly stored.

Blockchain technology is gradually changing the way we trade, opening new opportunities for individuals and businesses and, besides its applications in financial services, could become the basis for numerous businesses across all economic sectors.

In the right hands, nearly any business idea that’s built on technology can benefit from blockchain.