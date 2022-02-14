How media industry can use blockchain to prosper

Social media apps

By  Marion Njoki

Technical operations manager

The Aga Khan University’s Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • Audits are expensive and time-consuming, and tracking transactions is manual, exposing the process to fraud and lapses.
  • One can use blockchain to create smart contracts that synchronise the processes and solve the problems in a most secure manner.

Blockchain technology has fast gained international prominence via cryptocurrencies. But it has more to offer — including creating scalable smart contracts that secure automated payments, eliminating the need for middlemen in financial services such as cash transfers.

