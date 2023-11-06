How ‘Mama Fua’ will leverage AI, leap into future

The informal economy is a major source of employment globally. The ILO says more women than men are hired for the over 15 million informal jobs in Kenya, at 88 per cent. Yet, they mostly do poorly paid ill-equipped work, denying them a decent livelihood.

One such type of work is informal laundry, or ‘Mama Fua’, referencing the fact that it is mostly done by women. For a paltry Sh700 ($6) a day in the middle-income urban estates, they wash clothes with their hands—a laborious, time-consuming task.

Sadly, this casual engagement comes with health risks such as skin exposure to detergent chemicals, back pains from stooping for long hours, pneumonia and, in some cases, even sexual assault and verbal abuse by clients. Plus, it takes time to win the trust of clientele with no guarantee of a repeat job.

The clients complain about substandard service, lack of professionalism and petty theft. Privacy concerns abound in allowing strangers into the home. And with no centralised database of persons offering the services in the highly unregulated industry, the customer is left with the task of due diligence.

However, the adoption of revolutionary technological solutions designed to create work opportunities in the informal laundry ecosystem will change the fortunes of ‘Mama Fua’ dramatically. Some innovative local tech firms have even rolled out digital apps that link ‘Mama Fua’ with clients, enhancing their income opportunities. But the latest digital laundry technology will empower them even more.

This includes encouraging more Kenyans, especially women and youth, to venture into the professional laundry business. Moreover, there is a growing demand for the services among the increasingly affluent middle class with little time to do laundry but desire an affordable but professional job.

Major barriers

But capital and skills are major barriers. Washing machines are beyond the financial reach of the ordinary ‘Mama Fua’, who also needs to train in modern laundry techniques. This requires a business model that delivers social benefits while enabling access to the right tools and best practices.

Working with local partners, and as part of its business and social investment goals, LG Electronics has been supporting the smart laundromat concept. Using cutting-edge technology and innovation, backed by superior customer service, this concept is the first step to formalising the ‘Mama Fua’ industry. The idea is to create social impact in the community through a social entrepreneurship model that employs actual ‘Mama Fua’ trained in customer care and machine operations.

The model is also inspired by the desire to give customers quality service. Besides, with state-of-the-art dryer and washer machines, the smart laundromats will create jobs for more Kenyans and meet the growing laundry needs of many families.

The artificial intelligence (AI) technology has a digital app for monitoring laundry work remotely as shop operators manage their business off-site in real-time. It reduces water and energy wastage, hence environmental- and pocket-friendly.