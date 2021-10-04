How machine learning, AI can aid treatment

Artificial Intelligence

Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) can be deployed to identify patients likely to suffer from autoimmune diseases and thus deploy timely diagnosis, monitor disease prognosis and prevent autoimmune comorbidities.

Photo credit: Pool

By  PM Mutua

Immunologist

Three elements contribute to autoimmune disease development: Genetic predisposition, environmental factors and an impaired immune system. Autoimmune disease prevalence has been reported in 15-29 per cent of the population. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.