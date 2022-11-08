How Kenya can catch up with ‘Asian Tigers’

Every campaign year, politicians remind us of how, at one point, Kenya and the ‘Asian Tigers’ (South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan) were at par. Let me focus on South Korea as the sample.

The economic cultures of the two countries are worlds apart. While one country’s leadership went amok with setting up working systems, the other was busy setting up systems predestined for failure. South Korea put in place systems that have led to seamless leadership, innovativeness and manufacturing enterprises.

Today, we import brands like LG and Samsung electronics besides Hyundai motor vehicles from South Korea. Apart from the avocado market deal signed late last year, the only other big export deal we have with South Korea is coffee.

The reason these ‘Tiger’ economies are more developed than we are is that they decided to create systems to work for the populace. Converse to us is that, in the 21st Century, we still resist the digitisation of government services. And even if they work, people will find a way of circumventing the systems to manually work. Reason? If systems work, corruption is minimised.

Working systems

In 2017, Korean President Park Geun Hye and Samsung boss Lee Jae Yong were tried and convicted of corruption and bribery. This exhibits working systems in the country, dealing with impunity from the top. In Kenya, high-profile corruption and criminal cases involving well-connected people are never prosecuted and, if so, the prosecution is a predetermined acquittal.

Just recently, the Director of Public Prosecutions withdrew criminal and corruption cases of ‘high-ranking’ individuals, citing inadequate and misleading evidence by the former Director of Criminal Investigations. Such selective justice and targeted prosecutions demean our journey to ‘tigritic’ economy that demands openness, accountability, fairness and a corruption-free state.

Fighting corruption is crucial to any country determined to grow economically. The corruption ‘cancer’ should be eradicated at all costs.