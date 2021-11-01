How Kazi Mtaani can be of more benefit to youth

Kazi Mtaani

Youth under the Kazi Mtaani programme lay out cobblestones on a section of Mavoko-Mua road in Machakos County on August 17, 2020.

Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Kimotho

In his Mashujaa Day speech, President Kenyatta promoted the Kazi Mtaani safety net programme. Launched early last year in a bid to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the programme had a positive impact on the lives of thousands of young people.

