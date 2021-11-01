How Kazi Mtaani can be of more benefit to youth

In his Mashujaa Day speech, President Kenyatta promoted the Kazi Mtaani safety net programme. Launched early last year in a bid to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the programme had a positive impact on the lives of thousands of young people.

The President’s further allocation of Sh10 billion to Kazi Mtaani, reflecting government appreciation of the scheme. Lessons from the previous two phases should inform a well-designed programme in the next one. Resource constraints are a major challenge; so is governance.

Given the rampant unemployment, youth from able families must be distinguished from those of poor households. The targeting phase is usually overlooked when a youth who registers at the chief’s camp is considered poor. While everybody has a right to employment, the role of such programmes is to prevent the poor and the vulnerable from sinking deeper into poverty.

There is a dichotomy as to whether Kazi Mtaani should be a targeted process or a universal transfer scheme in which every youth aged 18 to 40 is eligible — just like over 70 for Inua Jamii .

Poor households

It should have an elaborate targeting mechanisms that prioritises youth in poor households with no prospect of improved conditions. A targeting method for eligibility based on local knowledge of poverty or demographic characteristics rather than just a geographic one.

Likewise, the framework has not considered youths living with disability because of the type of work that an eligible youth is supposed to do for payment. Since the nature of the jobs hinders physically disabled youths, unconditional cash transfers would be more effective.

Integrate Kazi Mtaani with interventions such as training and mentorship on micro-enterprise development to equip youth with skills and competencies outside formal learning.

Other notable empowerment mechanisms for empowering youths are the establishment of saving groups, the sustainability of which can only depend on the political will of the next government to expand the Kazi Mtaani initiative.